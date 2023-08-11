Rangers are interested in completing the signing of Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper in the summer transfer window, and a new update has shared some insight on whether a deal will be affordable.

How much does Jake Cooper earn?

The 28-year-old, who currently earns £10,000 per week, has become an important player for his current club, having arrived from Reading back in 2017.

Cooper has made 302 appearances for Millwall to date, scoring 22 goals and chipping in with 17 assists, highlighting what an influential long-term player he has been for the Championship side. He is out of contract there at the end of next season, however, so they may decide to cash on him this summer, rather than lose him for free in 2024.

Rangers are still looking for new signings, in order to aid their Scottish Premiership title challenge in 2023/24, and a new central defender is arguably near the top of their wishlist. It looks as though the Millwall man could be an option for them, following a fresh update.

Will Rangers sign Jake Cooper?

According to Football Insider, the Gers are eyeing a summer move for Cooper, having looked to snap him up back in 2018:

"Rangers have set their sights on signing Millwall defender Jake Cooper, sources have told Football Insider. Cooper, 28, is entering the final year of his contract at The Den and could be signed for a cut-price fee.

"Rangers have held a long-term interest in the former Reading man and that has intensified in recent days with contact made over a potential deal. They submitted a £3million bid for him as long ago as the summer of 2018.

"Ibrox boss Michael Beale sees Cooper as a perfect addition to his squad as he looks to bolster his side’s defensive options."

This could be a really strong piece of business by Rangers, with Cooper now a hugely experienced defender who wouldn't be daunted by Scottish football, having held his own in such a tough league down the years.

His ability was once highlighted by current Millwall boss Gary Rowett, who said of the Englishman last year: