Rangers midfielder John Lundstram "has got everything" and could be a "massive" player for the club next season, according to former Gers man Alan Hutton, who recently spoke to Football Insider.

After Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Old Firm rivals Celtic, the Scottish Premiership title is seemingly all but decided, given that the Hoops are 12 points clear at the top of the table.

As such, it is vital Rangers have a strong summer transfer window, in order to ensure they can compete for the league next season, especially considering the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent could all be set to depart.

The Gers have been much-improved under the helm of Michael Beale, picking up 40 points over the previous 15-game period, and while new recruits will be important, they also have quality players within the squad, who need to step up next season.

That is the view of BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Hutton, who has told Football Insider that Lundstram has what it takes to be a key player for the Light Blues in the 2023/24 campaign.

When asked whether the midfielder will be a regular starter, the pundit said: “Definitely, I think he can be.

“He has got everything that you need to play in that midfield for Rangers. He is obviously strong, he has got good passing ability. He can come up with a goal when need be.

“But there have been certain injuries that have plagued him this season. You want that type of player within the team, he is a fighter, he has got that desire, you see it all the time within his game.

“I think he is definitely someone Beale will look to in the future. I think Lundstram will be a mainstay and a massive part of the team moving forward.“

The central midfielder has been solid, if not spectacular for the Gers this season, averaging a 7.01 rating from Sofascore, the ninth-highest figure in the squad, however his exploits in previous campaigns have been very impressive.

Ally McCoist lauded the £22k-per-week earner a "cult hero" after his "magnificent" form in the 2021-22 campaign, scoring the third at Ibrox in the semi-final victory against RB Leipzig in the Europa League, which will live long in the memory.

Performing in games of that magnitude indicates Lundstram has what it takes to be a key player for Rangers next season, and he may well need to step up to the plate, given that Scott Arfield's contract is up in the summer.