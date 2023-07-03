Rangers "remain interested" in signing Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, however the deal is "not any closer" to completion, according to Scottish Express journalist Scott Burns.

Who are Rangers signing this summer?

Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking to strengthen the spine of his team this summer, having recently lined up a move for Jose Cifuentes, with a move for the Los Angeles FC central midfielder expected to be completed in this window.

That news follows the recent reports that the Gers have agreed a deal in principle to sign Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, who has been a key target for Beale this summer, and the 28-year-old is set to sign a four-year contract.

Having strengthened considerably in attacking areas by bringing in the likes of Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers, Beale is now tasked with signing a new centre-back, and Panzo remains a target.

That is according to Scott Burns, who recently took to Twitter to offer a new update on Rangers' pursuit of the Nottingham Forest defender, saying: "Been told by sources on all sides that a move for Jonathan Panzo to Rangers is not any closer. Rangers remain interested. They know the fee and wages but have yet to trigger the deal. German and English clubs also remain actively in talks with Panzo's camp."

Burns' update contradicts a recent report from The Daily Mail, which claimed the Light Blues were closing in on the defender, however they are still very much in the race for his signature.

Is Jonathan Panzo joining Rangers?

Given that Burns claims a number of clubs from across Europe are in talks with the 22-year-old, it appears as though the race for his signature is very open, but he could be a fantastic signing for the Gers if they do manage to come out on top.

Lauded as an "exciting young player" by Forest boss Steve Cooper, the Englishman has showcased his stellar defensive ability over the past year, ranking in the 93rd percentile for interceptions, and the 85th for tackles, when compared to players at a similar level.

During his time on loan with Coventry City last season, the £9k-per-week centre-back recorded an average Sofascore rating of 6.99 in the Championship, the fifth-highest figure in the squad, indicating he is ready to test himself at a higher level.

At the moment, it is anyone's guess who Panzo will end up signing for this summer, but Beale will be hoping progress can be made soon, as he could strengthen Rangers' backline considerably.