Rangers and Nottingham Forest are still working on a deal for Jonathan Panzo, but the proposed switch has not advanced much further in the past week, according to a recent report from Football Scotland.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Transfer insider Dean Jones suspects that Rangers may still have some work to do in the transfer market, despite already bringing in a number of players, recently telling GiveMeSport:

"I think it's seven they've got through the door already, at least a couple more to follow. The Cifuentes one is being held up a bit, but even with that, I don't think Rangers are finished yet. I'm expecting another forward player and another defender as well to be signed."

One defender the Gers are still considering a move for is Auston Trusty, who could be leaving Arsenal this summer, however, they now face a transfer battle, with English Championship side Ipswich Town also joining the race for his signature.

Panzo has been a target for the Light Blues for quite some time, with talks being held over a deal for the Nottingham Forest defender well over a month ago, and there has now been an update on their pursuit.

According to a report from Football Scotland, the deal is still being worked on by both clubs, but there has been very little progress in the past week, with Rangers aware it is likely they will need to pay £2.5m to secure his signature. Michael Beale is keen to add the 22-year-old to his squad, despite the recent arrival of Leon Balogun on a free transfer.

The player's salary has been put to the Light Blues, but there has been no recent movement while they are out in Germany for their pre-season training camp, and the deal does not appear to be edging any closer to completion.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

Hailed as an "exciting young player" by Forest boss Steve Cooper, the centre-back started his career at Chelsea, making a handful of appearances at youth level, before going on to test himself in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco and Dijon, and in the Jupiler Pro League with Cercle Brugge.

Despite his age, the Englishman already has a considerable amount of first-team experience, emerging as an important player for Coventry during their push for the Premier League last season, making a total of 32 appearances in all competitions.

Forest U21s coach Dave Rogers has also praised the 6 foot 1 defender, who is represented by the same agent as Ben Davies, saying:

"He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room too."

Over the past year, the former Monaco man ranks highly across a number of key metrics for defenders, when compared to players at a similar level, ranking in the 95th percentile for interceptions per 90, and in the 85th percentile for tackles. Therefore, Panzo could be a fantastic addition for Rangers, and Beale may well be hoping that more progress can be made in the coming days and weeks.