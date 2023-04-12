Rangers have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, as his big price tag could scupper any deal, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers may need to bring in a new left-back this summer, as Football Insider reports that Borna Barisic has not yet been offered a new contract, with clubs from Turkey and France now circling for the Croatia international.

With multiple central midfielders set to be out of contract in the summer, Michael Beale has been looking at new options in the engine room, but Standard Liege are closing in on youngster Isaac Price, who is now set to leave Everton.

Filip Helander has been a long-term absentee for the Light Blues, having undergone foot surgery over a year ago, and so it appears unlikely the centre-back will stay beyond the end of the season when his current deal expires.

As such, Beale is looking at bringing in new personnel to strengthen his defence this summer, and Rangers are said to have scouted Panzo, who is currently on loan at Coventry City, on multiple occasions.

However, Football Insider reports that the 22-year-old's big price tag could scupper any potential deal, and some top English sides are interested in signing him, amid uncertainty about whether Forest want to keep him.

It will be a blow for Beale if he does miss out on the centre-back, as the report claims he is keen to bring in a new centre-back because of John Souttar's injury issues, and he is a "huge fan" of the Forest defender.

Will Rangers sign Jonathan Panzo?

It may be difficult to compete for the Englishman's signature, given that a number of top Premier League sides are interested, however the Light Blues should do their utmost to bring him to Ibrox this summer.

Hailed as an "exciting young player" by Forest boss Steve Cooper, the London-born defender has been vital for Coventry in their push for the top six this season, ranked by Sofascore as the Sky Blues' fifth-best performing player in the second tier.

The £9.2k-per-week enforcer ranks in the 93rd percentile for interceptions per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers at a similar level, highlighting his stellar defensive acumen.

Rangers have not yet been completely ruled out the race for Panzo, so we feel they should continue to monitor his availability for a summer move.