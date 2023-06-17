Glasgow Rangers target Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes is ready to sign an Ibrox contract at the end of the month, according to reliable reporter Alan Nixon.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale and Rangers have been busy in the transfer window already this summer, with four new faces already brought in.

Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland have all arrived in Glasgow on free transfers, whereas Sam Lammers signed from Serie A side Atalanta for a fee in the region of £3.5m.

It doesn’t look as if the club will stop there, though, with Cifuentes heavily linked with a move in recent weeks. Reports suggested that at the beginning of the week that there was a breakthrough in talks to sign the LAFC man, but there has been a new update.

According to reliable journalist Nixon, via Ibrox News, Cifuentes is ready to sign a Rangers contract at the end of the month, despite the fact a Premier League club showed late interest in his services.

He adds that Rangers still need to agree on a low fee with LAFC to bring the player to Scotland in time for the new season.

“Ecuadorian star Jose Cifuentes is ready to sign a pre contract with Rangers at the end of the month despite late English Premier League interest.

“Midfield machine Cifuentes is leaving MLS outfit LAFC and can put pen to paper with the Scottish giants in July.

“Rangers will have to agree a low fee with the Americans to have him over in time for their domestic and European campaigns.”

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes looks like he could be the next through the door at Ibrox, and he should bring plenty of versatility to Beale’s midfield options, with the player capable of turning out in holding, central or attacking midfield roles.

The 24-year-old appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation, a figure which is higher than any Rangers player, so could be a smart signing in the long run.

Ecuador football expert Benedikt Duda has previously described Cifuentes as a “physical” player, saying he models himself on Paul Pogba, wit the player earning 15 caps at international level.

“Cifuentes is a no.8, who is physical and strong in defence with a tendency to get involved in the attack. There is a good reason he wears the no.11, and footballing-wise, he models himself after Paul Pogba.”

All in all, it looks as if Rangers could be about to make a shrewd addition, and it is good to see that the club are still in pole position despite interest from a side south of the border.