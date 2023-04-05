Rangers winger Kai Kennedy, who is currently on loan at Falkirk, has been told he will not be offered a new contract in the summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which players could leave Rangers this summer?

Michael Beale may have a significant rebuilding job on his hands next season, with multiple first-team players currently on their way out, including winger Ryan Kent, as the Englishman's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Ryan Jack could also be heading for the exit, as the central midfielder has clarified he is yet to hear from the club's hierarchy about a contract extension, and some Bundesliga clubs have started to register their interest.

Striker Alfredo Morelos' future hangs in the balance, as his current deal also comes to an end this May, although contrary to reports, he has not agreed a deal with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

Another Gers player that could be on the move is Kennedy, with Football Insider reporting the winger has been told he will not be offered a new contract, having already tried to offload him in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is out of contract in the summer, meaning he will be free to leave, and he has already attracted the attention of Scottish Championship side Queen's Park.

Should Rangers let Kai Kennedy leave?

It is always disappointing when a player that comes through the youth ranks does not go on to cement themselves in the first team, but unfortunately, the youngster is not quite at the standard required to be a success at Ibrox.

There have been flashes of brilliance when the Rangers academy graduate has been out on loan, being lauded as "excellent" by members of the media during his time with Raith Rovers, while he has also impressed at Falkirk this season.

In 29 games in all competitions, the £4k-per-week earner has weighed in a very solid return of five goals and ten assists. However, it must be taken into account that he is playing in the third tier and it is unlikely that this form would carry over to the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers already have players of a similar age performing well in the first team, most notably Malik Tillman, with the 20-year-old bagging ten league goals this season, and Kennedy is nowhere near that level, so we think it is the right call to sanction his departure this summer.