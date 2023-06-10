Rangers have signalled their interest in signing Los Angeles FC winger Kwadwo Opoku, though their Old Firm rivals are also in the race, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

With Ryan Kent leaving Ibrox this summer, Michael Beale will need to bring in a replacement, and the manager has started to run the rule over a number of potential targets.

Having missed out on him in January, the Gers have recently reignited their interest in signing Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker, while Sunderland's Jack Clarke is also an option, with Beale trying to get the majority of his transfer business done early.

The Light Blues have also considered some more unknown players from abroad, including Aris Thessaloniki star Luis Palma, as well as Brian Gutierrez, who currently plays for MLS side Chicago Fire.

Another MLS player that Beale has set his sights on is Opoku, according to Fussball Transfers (via Sport Witness), with it being reported that Los Angeles FC may allow him to leave for anywhere between €3.7m and €4.8m (£3.2m-£4.1m)

Both Rangers and Celtic have signalled their interest in the Ghanaian, placing him on their summer target list, but there is set to be a great deal of competition for his signature, with the likes of Stuttgart, Nice and Bordeaux also named as potential suitors.

At the moment, Los Angeles FC are under no pressure to sell the 21-year-old, as he is contracted until the end of this calendar year, with the option of an extra year.

Who is Kwadwo Opoku?

The Accra-born attacker has started to make a name for himself in MLS, after signing for Los Angeles FC back in October 2020, weighing in with seven goals and two assists in the 2022 regular season.

During the current campaign, the starlet has picked up where he left off, making 13 appearances in the league, and he has averaged 1.5 dribbles per game - the fourth-highest figure in the squad - while 0.8 key passes ranks him fifth.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has previously given an overview of the 5 foot 7 speedster's key traits, claiming that he possesses "pace", "acceleration" and "flair" - all of which are important qualities for an attacking player.

Opoku is still young and relatively unproven, so signing him would undoubtedly be a risk, but he has all the key attributes to become a top-quality player.