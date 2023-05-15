Rangers have now submitted a bid close to £4.4m for Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma, according to a recent report from Deportes TVC.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers are now close to completing the signing of Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling, who is in line to become Michael Beale's first summer signing, but defence is not the only position that will need strengthening in the upcoming window.

Ryan Kent looks set to depart Ibrox this summer, with the winger now in talks with Burnley about a switch south of the border, while he is also of interest to Leeds United, Udinese and Bologna, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

As such, Beale will need to bring in a new winger, and Palma has been identified as a key target, with talks recently being held about a summer move, and the Light Blues have now come forward with their first offer.

According to a report from Deportes TVC, Rangers have submitted a bid close to £4.4m for the Aris star, and he is now "close" to completing a move to Ibrox.

The report also highlights an Instagram post from the Honduran winger, in which he posted a picture with the caption "the last dance", which indicates he is set to move on in the summer.

The 23-year-old has also attracted the interest of clubs from Greece, however they have withdrawn from the race, as they are unable to match the Gers' bid.

Should Rangers sign Luis Palma?

The Honduras international is having a fantastic season over in Greece, weighing in with a total of 13 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances in all competitions, while he has also displayed his versatility.

Although he has predominantly featured as a left-winger, the La Ceiba-born dynamo has played at striker on a number of occasions, which suggests he could also be a replacement for Alfredo Morelos, who is set to leave in the summer.

Palma's ability to play in a number of positions could be of key significance, considering the Gers' attacking options have not been prolific in the second half of the season, with Antonio Colak scoring just two goals in his last 12 Scottish Premiership games.

Hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Gustavo Roca, the 5 foot 10 forward has proven that he is ready to make the step up to a club of Rangers' size, and he would be an excellent addition to Beale's squad.