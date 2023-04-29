Rangers have made a move to sign Aris left-winger Luis Palma, who has impressed the club's scouts in recent weeks, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers may be in need of a new left-winger this summer, as Ryan Kent looks to be heading for the exit door, with both Fenerbahce and Burnley lining up contract offers for a player whose deal is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

One winger being looked at is Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker, who Michael Beale was keen to bring to Ibrox in the January transfer window, and Rangers are set to make a renewed approach in the coming weeks.

Another Championship winger who could be targeted by the Light Blues is QPR's Chris Willock, as the 25-year-old has made it clear he wants to follow his old manager to Glasgow, and he cut be available for a cut-price fee.

According to a report from Football Insider, Rangers have now made an "aggressive" move to sign Palma, as they try to build a new team to push for the Scottish Premiership title next season, and he could be brought in to replace Kent.

The Gers are trying to get their summer transfer business done early, in order to focus on catching fierce rivals Celtic next season, and the 23-year-old has been recommended to Beale after being watched by scouts.

It may be difficult to win the race for the Honduran's signature, however, as he is in high-demand from clubs in England and across Europe, after impressing for Aris since joining the Greek club in January.

Should Rangers sign Luis Palma?

It is clear to see why a number of clubs are queuing up for the £3k-per-week winger's signature, as he has weighed in with a fantastic 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, having made 33 appearances.

The six-time Honduras international is versatile, having featured at left-wing, central midfield and striker this season, and he could be a fantastic heir for Kent, given his attacking output this season.

At 23-years-old, Palma is at the right age to go on and be a long-term option for Rangers on the left, the only issue is likely to be the transfer fee, as he is contracted until June 2026, meaning his current club are not obligated to sell him any time soon.