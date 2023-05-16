Rangers transfer target Luis Palma will decide his next club in the near future, as rumours continue to heat up surrounding a summer move to Ibrox.

Who is Luis Palma?

The £3,000-a-week attacker is a Honduras international who can play on either wing or up front, and is currently plying his trade at Greek side Aris Saloniki, where he has scored four goals in eight Greek Super League starts this season.

His lack of playing time there could potentially lead to his exit, however, which is where the Gers come in. They are not alone in expressing an interest, but a bid has already reportedly been made by the Ibrox club and the player is allegedly 'close' to joining.

The Gers have had an underwhelming season overall, enjoying an excellent 3-0 victory over rivals Celtic last weekend, but ultimately falling short when it matters once again. They have missed out on Scottish Premiership glory, having struggled to match their biggest adversaries, and they have also been beaten in both domestic cups by them.

This summer is going to be a crucial one at Ibrox, as Michael Beale's side look to narrow the gap and bring silverware back next season, with a number of top-quality new faces required in various areas of the pitch. Added quality and depth in wide attacking areas is needed and it looks like Palma could be the man to fix that.

Are Rangers signing Palma?

According to Football Insider, Palma "will decide his next club soon as Rangers push ahead with plans to win the race for his signature". The report adds that "there will be more movement for him in the coming days as the race hots up for his signature".

It is believed that he will leave Aris at the end of the season, with numerous clubs across Europe eyeing a move for the "£4million-valued star".

Palma could be exactly what Rangers are after in the summer transfer window, possessing the attacking threat to help take them up a gear and narrow the gap on Celtic. Granted, he hasn't set the world alight in Greece this season, but he has still scored 15 goals in 47 appearances for his current club, chipping in with eight assists for good measure.

He has won six caps for Honduras, too, outlining his international pedigree - he has also netted once in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season - and he has been hailed as a "huge player" for Aris by his manager Apostolos Terzis, and "outstanding" by journalist Gustavo Roca, further showing how highly he is thought of.