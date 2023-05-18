Rangers boss Michael Beale is not interested in signing Aris Thessaloniki star Luis Palma this summer, despite previous reports about a bid being made, according to The Daily Record.

Who is Luis Palma?

Palma currently plays for Greek side Aris, where he has impressed in a number of different positions this season, being utilised as a left-winger and at centre-forward, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

The Honduras international has been heavily linked with a move to Ibrox, in light of his performances over in Greece, with it recently being reported a bid of £4.4m has been submitted by the Light Blues, and a deal was said to be close.

A recent update from Football Insider detailed that the race for the attacker's signature is hotting up, with the Gers pushing ahead with their plans to sign him, having conducted scouting missions throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

However, it now appears as though the 23-year-old may have to consider a move elsewhere, as the Daily Record report he is not on Rangers' or Beale's radar, despite the contradictory recent reports.

With Ryan Kent now expected to exit, the Light Blues are keen to bring in a new winger, however the report specifies it is more likely they target Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker, who they missed out on during the January transfer window.

A new striker is the immediate priority for Beale, and while Palma has proven himself in that position for Aris this season, he is no longer being targeted by the Gers.

Who will sign Luis Palma?

It is not just Rangers who have shown an interest in the Aris marksman, with the Greek club's sporting director, Robert Palikuca, confirming there has been interest "from American teams, who are very strong financially, as well as European teams".

The Honduran has been told he is allowed to leave this summer if his valuation is met, so it seems a little unusual that the Gers have seemingly dropped out of the race, given that the door is open to sign him.

Having been hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media, Palma is likely to be a success wherever he goes, and it is disappointing news that the Light Blues are no longer interested.

That said, Whittaker could be an excellent alternative option, given that he dazzled on loan at Plymouth Argyle this season, weighing in with 16 goal contributions across 25 matches.