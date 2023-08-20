Rangers have been linked with a move for Honduras international Luis Palma during the summer transfer window and a key update has now emerged.

Who is Rangers target Luis Palma?

The 23-year-old is a young attacker with a potentially bright future in the game, and he is currently plying his trade at Greek side Aris at club level. He has scored 17 goals and chipped in with 10 assists in 51 appearances for them, providing a steady flow of end product from out wide.

At international level, Palma has represented Honduras six times, and given his age, it would be a big surprise if that number didn't increase significantly over the years.

With Rangers desperately looking to make more signings between now and the end of the summer transfer window, the Aris youngster has reportedly emerged as a target at Ibrox, with Michael Beale considering him a good option to come in to replace Fashion Sakala, who has moved to Saudi Arabia.

While Palma's current Aris deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, it could be that a move to the Scottish Premiership appeals to him, allowing him to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

Now, a fresh update regarding the Gers' pursuit of the Honduran this summer - one that suggests a switch to Ibrox could still come to fruition.

Will Rangers sign Luis Palma?

According to The 4th Official on Twitter, Rangers are still pursuing a move for Palma this summer, with updates on a number of topics provided:

"Rangers still retain an interest in Luis Palma. Also, Rangers' interest in left footed centre half Jake Cooper from Millwall is real. Glen Kamara's move away from Ibrox is likely to be finalised next week. Details inside the article."

This is a pleasing update from a Rangers perspective, with Palma someone who possesses the ability to light up Ibrox with his quality out wide.

Aris manager Apostolos Terzis certainly thinks highly of him as a footballer, praising him at the end of last season as he helped his side qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League:

"Luis has done that all season. He has been a huge player for us. We know there has been a lot of interest in him and it's not surprising. Hopefully, playing in Europe next season will persuade him to stay with us.

"It's our fifth season in a row we will have qualified for Europe and that's the first time that has happened. And a large part of that is down to our attacking play. We now have two games left against AEK Athens and Panathinaikos and I hope we can end the season on a high."

At just 23 years of age, you'd expect there is still so much more to come from Palma in his career, and if he came in and seamlessly filled the void left by Sakala, he may well be an excellent signing over an extended period of time.

These are exactly the kind of statement buys that Rangers need to make if they are to close the gap on rivals Celtic, following a fairly unconvincing start to the season.