Glasgow Rangers reporter Jonny McFarlane has been reacting to a transfer twist involving loanee Malik Tillman.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Tillman?

Rangers brought in Tillman last summer on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich that included an option to buy at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old featured heavily under both Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale, making a total of 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists.

The attacking midfielder picked up the men's Young Player of the Year at the PFA Scotland's awards as a result of his impressive year in Glasgow, and it looked as if a permanent move was on track to materialise earlier in the year.

However, recent reports have revealed that Bayern Munich have cancelled Rangers’ £5.8m option to make a move permanent for Tillman in what is a transfer twist.

As a result, Rangers will receive £1m from the German giants as well as 10 per cent of any future sell-on for the American. Taking to Twitter to react to the news, Rangers review journalist McFarlane labelled it as “big news” with a “lucrative twist”.

“Big news. Tillman WON'T be signing for Rangers, but there's a lucrative twist to the tale...”

Who else could Rangers sign this summer?

Beale and Rangers may well see this as a transfer blow involving Tillman, however, they have already made a positive start to their summer business with four new faces.

Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland have left their English sides to move to Ibrox on free transfers, whereas Rangers officials have paid a fee to sign Sam Lammers from Atalanta.

It has previously been reported that Rangers could sign up to 10 new players ahead of Beale’s first full season in charge, so it could still be a busy few months for those at Ibrox.

One player who could be next to sign on the dotted line is Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes. The Ecuador international is ready to complete a move to Rangers despite interest from a Premier League side, so he could be one to watch.

Unfortunately, Tillman won’t be joining him, so it’ll be interesting to see if Rangers go after another young attacker ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.