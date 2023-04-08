Rangers had a "shocking" decision go against them this afternoon when Alfredo Morelos' first-half goal was ruled out by Kevin Clancy, and the media have been left in disbelief.

What was the Celtic vs Rangers result?

The Gers lost 3-2 at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, despite James Tavernier firing home a brace, and the Hoops extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points with just seven games to go.

Michael Beale may feel his side were unlucky not to get more from the game, as Morelos had a goal from a corner ruled out when it was still 0-0, due to a perceived foul on Alistair Johnston, a decision journalist Jordan Campbell insists should've been overturned.

Indeed, other members of the media were left in disbelief with the decision, as journalist Derek Clark said:

"The Clancy/Walsh howler has to be the end of part time officiating. The game is too big to have these guys refereeing as a hobby. Scottish football will continue to be a laughing stock unless the powers that be take it seriously."

Meanwhile, Football writer Jason Soutar added: "Shocking decision to disallow that Morelos goal."

Should Alfredo Morelos' goal have stood?

It was arguably a terrible decision to disallow the Colombian's goal, as although he does make contact with Johnston, the Celtic defender clearly had hold of the striker as well.

What is even more concerning, however, is that VAR not only failed to rectify Clancy's mistake, but the game moved on so quickly, without the decision being properly scrutinised.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

The Gers will feel very hard done by, however the controversy does not absolve the players of responsibility, with Ben Davies being criticised for an "inexcusable" mistake in the build-up to Celtic's second goal, while an individual error from John Souttar gifted the Hoops their third.