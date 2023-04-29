Rangers are preparing to launch a fresh bid for Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker, having missed out on the forward in the January transfer window, according to a recent report from the Daily Record.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers have already started work on their summer transfer business, and it has been reported they are close to signing Jack Butland, who could replace Allan McGregor between the sticks, given that the veteran's contract is up at the end of the season.

Alongside Butland, the Light Blues are also looking at bringing in Norwich City star Kieran Dowell, and they are now in the process of lining up a pre-contract offer for the midfielder, who has recently been personally scouted by Michael Beale.

Rangers have held talks with central midfielder Jose Cifuentes about a switch to Ibrox, although there will be plenty of competition for his signature, as Leeds United and Espanyol also hold an interest.

Moving further forward, the Gers now want to renew their interest in Swansea forward Whittaker, who is desperate to make a move to Ibrox after falling out of favour with the Welsh club.

Beale will make a fresh move to sign the versatile forward, who is capable of playing on the wing and as a striker, having failed with several bids in the January transfer window, despite making an offer of around £1.8m.

There are several unnamed English clubs interested in the 22-year-old, so it will not be easy to win the race for his signature, but the Light Blues are set to make a fresh move regardless.

Should Rangers sign Morgan Whittaker?

Beale has personally praised the Swansea star in the past, hailing him as an "excellent" player after being linked in the January transfer window, and the manager should undoubtedly make a fresh attempt to bring him to Ibrox.

Swansea have not managed to get the best out of the £2.9k-per-week forward since blocking his departure. However, he had a fantastic spell on loan at Plymouth Argyle, weighing in with nine goals and seven assists in 25 League One appearances.

At Championship level, the former Derby County man has not been as impressive, scoring just once in 14 appearances, which takes him to ten goals for the season, but he has not been given a consistent run in the team.

That is exactly why we think a move to Ibrox makes perfect sense for all parties, and that Rangers should make a new bid for Whittaker in the coming weeks.