Rangers winger Ryan Kent is now close to sealing a move away from Ibrox, having been offered a lucrative contract by Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The Gers have already started to work on their summer transfer business, with it recently being reported they are close to signing Los Angeles FC central midfielder Jose Cifuentes, while terms have also been agreed with goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Early this week, it was reported the Light Blues had made a bid nearing £4.4m for Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma, however it was later revealed that Michael Beale is not interested in the 23-year-old.

The manager will need to look at bringing in some new wide options from elsewhere, however, as Kent now appears to be heading for the exit door, despite recent reports indicating he was still undecided about his future.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old is in talks with a number of English clubs, including Everton, who are keen to take him back to Merseyside, having now made it clear he has no intention of penning a new deal at Ibrox.

The £18k-per-week winger is weighing up a number of approaches, however he has been offered a lucrative contract by Fenerbahce, and an agreement with the Turkish giants is now understood to be close.

That said, it is not yet a done deal, and the Englishman may have a number of other options to consider, with AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United all named as potential suitors.

How much will Rangers miss Ryan Kent?

It is a real shame that the former Liverpool man is now set to leave, as he has been a fantastic servant to Rangers, playing a huge role in the run to the final of the Europa League last season, weighing in with one goal and five assists in 13 games.

The Oldham-born ace has continued to impress this season, ranked among the best-performing players in the squad, having picked up three goals and eight assists up to this point, and no player has averaged more dribbles per game.

Lauded as "brilliant" by members of the media, the left-winger has been one of the Light Blues' most important attacking players for multiple seasons now, so he will be a huge miss, and Beale now faces the difficult task of finding a suitable replacement.