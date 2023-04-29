Rangers could be set to lose Ryan Kent this summer, with Fenerbahce now eyeing a move for the winger, according to Sports Digitale journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglo.

Which Rangers players could leave this summer?

A number of Rangers players could be on the move in the upcoming window, with midfielder Glen Kamara being linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Nantes, having previously made an approach for the 27-year-old last summer.

Michael Beale may need to bring in quite a few new players to bolster the central midfield area, as Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all set to be out of contract this summer, while striker Alfredo Morelos could also be on the move.

It has recently been reported the Colombian's time at Ibrox is set to come to an end, with no new deal currently on the horizon, and his representatives are said to have held talks with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglo, who recently took to Twitter, Kent could also be on his way to Turkey, as Fenerbahce are now interested in signing the winger, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Turkish Super Lig is not the only potential destination for the winger, however, as Premier League side Burnley are also said to have made their move to sign the Rangers ace on a free transfer.

How much will Rangers miss Ryan Kent?

Of course, nothing is confirmed at this stage, however it seems increasingly unlikely the 26-year-old will remain at Ibrox beyond the end of the season, and he will be a huge miss for Beale.

The Englishman has been a vital player for the Gers this season, averaging a 7.31 match rating from WhoScored, the fifth-highest in the squad, having weighed in with a total of three goals and eight assists.

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the £18k-per-week speedster has amassed 90 goal contributions in 217 appearances for the Light Blues since joining the club on an initial loan spell, before signing permanently for £7.5m in 2019.

The winger's exit will be particularly frustrating for Rangers fans as he is yet another player set to leave on a free transfer, with the Gers unable to recoup any of the sizeable transfer fee they shelled out for him a few years ago.

As such, it may be difficult to bring in a suitable replacement for Kent next season, should his move to either Fenerbahce or Burnley materialise.