Rangers are now plotting a move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field, with Michael Beale plotting to replace two first-team players with the 25 year-old, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who are Rangers signing this summer?

The Gers have seemingly done most of their summer transfer business, having significantly strengthened the spine of the team by bringing in the likes of Kieran Dowell, Leon Balogun and Jose Cifuentes, however they could still be in the market for a couple more players.

With Fashion Sakala recently leaving to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Fahya for an undisclosed fee, there could be space in the squad for a new striker, although Beale believes his squad are "healthy in numbers" in forward areas.

The Light Blues boss is in no rush to re-invest the money raised from selling Sakala by signing a forward but he could be set to make a move for a new midfielder, with Football Insider now reporting that he is interested in signing Field.

Beale is said to be a big fan of the QPR midfielder, having spent time working with him during his stint at Loftus Road, and Rangers are now plotting a move to sign him, registering their interest in bringing him to Ibrox.

There may be competition for the 25-year-old's signature, however, with Premier League side Burnley also ready to test QPR's resolve to keep him, as he enters the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

With experienced duo Scott Arfield and Steven Davis departing following the expiration of their contracts this summer, Beale could be keen to add another midfielder to his ranks, and a move for the Englishman may now be on the cards.

How good is Sam Field?

The former West Bromwich Albion was one of QPR's best-performing players in the Championship last season, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 6.98, which placed him second in the squad.

Although it was a poor season for the Rs, only just managing to avoid relegation to League One, the central midfielder impressed on a personal level, particularly in a defensive sense.

Over the past year, the 5 foot 11 maestro ranks in the 98th percentile for blocks and clearances per 90, when compared to his positional peers playing at a similar level, while also placing in the 93rd percentile for interceptions, and the 92nd for aerials won.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth was clearly impressed by the Stourbridge-born midfielder, lauding him as "sensational" back in April, with football writer Ian McCullough previously describing him as "absolutely superb."

With Beale pointing out that he is well-stocked in attacking areas of the pitch, it could be worth re-investing the money raised from selling Sakala on a new midfielder, and the QPR star could be available for a reduced fee, with his contract expiring next summer.

Field's performances in the Championship indicate he could make a real impact for Rangers in their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title, and he could be a quality addition to the squad.