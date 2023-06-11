Rangers are set to make a bid for Atalanta's Sam Lammers, having stepped up their pursuit of the forward, according to a report from The Sun.

Which strikers could Rangers sign?

In light of Alfredo Morelos' departure, Michael Beale will need to find a replacement for the Colombian, and a seven-figure bid has been submitted for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, with the manager pushing to get a deal done.

HNJ Rijeka marksman Matija Frigan has also emerged as a target for the Gers, with a recent report detailing they will have to pay £5.2m to prise him away from the Croatian club, amid interest from Dinamo Zagreb.

Ike Ugbo is another player who has been tracked, and the Troyes forward could cost around £3.5m, with Premier League side Burnley interested, while Utrecht's Anastasios Douvikas has also been linked with a move to Glasgow.

The Scottish Premiership side have identified a number of key targets, but they appear to have their sights firmly set on signing Lammers, having been alerted to the Atalanta striker's availability when he was on loan at Sampdoria.

Beale was impressed by the 26-year-old during his loan spell, and Rangers are now set to make a move, with Atalanta set to hold out for around £3m to part ways with the player they signed for £8m three years ago.

The manager is keen to bolster his attacking options, following the departure of Morelos and Ryan Kent, while Kemar Roofe has had a tough time with injuries during his three years in Glasgow.

Who is Sam Lammers?

The Atalanta forward has been sent out on loan on a number of occasions over the past few seasons, and he was actually on the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt against Rangers during the Europa League final in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the Dutchman has not been prolific in front of goal in recent times, registering just one league goal for Frankfurt during his time in Germany, while he also found the back of the net once for Sampdoria in his most recent loan spell.

In fact, the Tilburg-born attacker has not been prolific since the 2018-19 campaign, during which he scored 19 goals for Heerenveen in all competitions, so the Light Blues' pursuit of him is a little unusual.

Lammers does have some impressive attributes, having been hailed as "perfectly two-footed" by football scout Jacek Kulig, however he has been very poor in front of goal for a number of seasons now, and Rangers should pursue other targets.