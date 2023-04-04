Rangers now expect to lose Scott Wright in the summer transfer window, amid interest in the winger from English Championship sides, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which Rangers players could leave this summer?

Michael Beale may have a bit of a rebuilding job on his hands this summer, as some long-serving players are being linked with moves away from the club, most notably Alfredo Morelos, with the Colombian's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The chances of the striker leaving are ever-increasing, as he is still yet to enter talks with the club about a new deal, with Beale set to wait until the end of the campaign before making his mind up.

41-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor could also call time on his Rangers career in the summer, when his current deal expires, but he will make a definite decision at the end of the campaign, depending on whether he feels he can still perform at a good level.

Another Light Blues player that may be on the move at the end of the campaign is Wright, with Football Insider reporting English Championship sides are circling, as well as teams from the Scottish top flight.

The winger is now expected to leave the club, despite having two years left on his contract, with Beale already starting his plans for the off-season, as he vies to close the gap on rivals Celtic.

The Rangers boss was unwilling to part with the 25-year-old in January, but his future will be re-assessed in the summer, at which point he is likely to sanction his departure.

Should Rangers let Scott Wright leave?

The £5.6k-per-week earner has stepped up to the plate in some big moments for the Light Blues, most notably scoring the second in the 2-0 win against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final last season.

However, the former Aberdeen man is clearly unfavoured by Beale, regularly being limited to cameo appearances off the bench, meaning he has amassed just one assist in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Despite being hailed as having "so much talent" by journalist Josh Bunting, the Scot has been unable to display his quality often enough in a Rangers shirt, and it is probably the right decision to allow him to move on in the summer.

Given his contract situation, the Gers may be able to receive a decent fee for Wright, which they can then reinvest into other areas of the squad.