Glasgow Rangers and manager Michael Beale are believed to be interested in bringing young FC Utrecht striker Tasos Douvikas to Ibrox, and have seemingly made contact over a possible deal.

Do Rangers need attackers this summer?

The Gers have a vital summer ahead of them, with a number of new signings required all over the pitch, in order to find an extra gear next season. There is still a gap in quality between themselves and Celtic currently, as shown by their respective trophy hauls in 2022/23, so the primary aim has to be to narrow it this summer.

Attack is certainly an area where reinforcements will be required, especially with influential duo Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos both expected to move on, having played such a big part in Rangers' success down the years. The duo could leave a void, considering they scored a combined 157 goals for the club, so it is imperative that the right replacements are brought in.

A new transfer update has now emerged regarding Douvikas, who has been linked with a summer move to Ibrox a number of times in the recent past.

Could Rangers snap up Douvikas?

According to Football Insider, Rangers have "expressed an interest" in signing the Utrecht man, who scored 19 goals and reigstered four assists in the Eredivisie this season. It is claimed that the Dutch side are "looking for a fee of around £6.9million in order to part with the 23-year-old", who is described as being a "crucial" player throughout the 2022/23 campaign, sharing the Eredivisie Golden Boot with PSV star Xavi Simons.

Douvikas could be exactly what the Gers are looking for in the summer window, providing the end product that will be so badly needed without Kent and Morelos around. His aforementioned record this season speaks volumes about his productivity in front of goal, but an overall tally of 31 strikes in 73 appearances for Utrecht further highlights it.

The 23-year-old is also a 15-cap Greece international, scoring once his country to date - he also netted eight times in 10 appearances for the Under-19s - and he is someone who could help take Rangers to a different level next season and beyond.

While primarily a centre forward, Douvikas can play on the left-hand side, as he has done once for Utrecht this season, according to WhoScored, so his ability to play across the attack is something that could appeal to Beale, as the Gers look to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title away from Celtic in 2023/24.