Rangers have suffered a major injury setback for one player ahead of their return to action, acting as a significant blow for Michael Beale.

Who is currently injured for Rangers?

The Gers have endured a below-par to the season, finding themselves struggling for top form in both the Scottish Premiership and in Europe. They were dumped out of the Champions League by PSV Eindhoven, losing 5-1 in the return leg in the Netherlands, and they were beaten 1-0 at home to rivals Celtic in their last league outing.

It means that Beale's side are four points behind their man title adversaries already, giving them little room for error even this early in the season, not to mention cranking up the pressure on the manager.

On Saturday afternoon, Rangers are back in action after the international break, making the trip to St Johnstone for a Saturday lunchtime clash in the league. It feels like a must-win game for Beale and his players, in order to pick up some much-needed momentum.

They aren't without injury problems, however, with Steven Davis a high-profile absentee who isn't expected to return from a serious knee issue until later this year, and Kieran Dowell also unavailable at the moment. Now, another setback has emerged ahead of the weekend action, acting as a further blow for the Gers.

How long is Todd Cantwell out for?

According to The Daily Record, Todd Cantwell has picked up a knee problem, meaning he is out going to be out of action for the next several matches:

"Michael Beale has revealed that Todd Cantwell is set to miss the next "three or four games" with a knee injury. The Englishman has been is a key player for Michael Beale's side this season, playing eight out of nine games for Rangers so far. His last was against the Celtic, seeing out the 90 minutes but had to go off the pitch on the 81st minute for treatment to after a challenge with Celts winger Daizen Maeda.

"Following the 1-0 defeat, images of Cantwell was wearing a leg brace in the airport were circulated on social media. Ahead of the clash with St Johnstone, Beale also noted that Kieran Dowell would remain on the sidelines. However, there was positive news on Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe."

This is a massive blow for Rangers, with Cantwell someone who is undoubtedly an important figure moving forward, having completed a move from Norwich City back in the January transfer window. He has scored and assisted six times apiece in 28 appearances, highlighting the quality that he can provide from midfield.

Granted, he hasn't always necessarily been the most consistent figure, but journalist Josh Bunting has described him as "outstanding" in the recent past, and he could be a significant miss over the next month or so, in terms of being something of a link man between the midfield and the attack.

The hope is that his injury isn't too serious and that he misses as few games as possible, but Beale will be cursing his luck at a time when he desperately needs some good fortune.