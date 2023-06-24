Glasgow Rangers are reportedly interested in bringing midfielder Tom Davies to Ibrox.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Davies?

Michael Beale is preparing for his first full season as Rangers manager and has already brought in a number of players to freshen up his squad.

Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander have all called time on their Ibrox career and have left the club, however, four players have arrived. Goalkeeper, Jack Butland, full-back Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell have joined on free transfers, whereas attacker Sam Lammers has been brought in from Atalanta.

Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes could be the next to pen terms with Rangers, and another midfield target has emerged on the club’s radar in Davies.

It was confirmed by Everton on Thursday that Davies, who previously became the youngest captain in the Toffees’ history at 20 years and 60 days, will leave Goodison Park this summer on a free transfer after turning down a new contract. Everton’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said:

“We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.”

talkSPORT relayed the news and provided a Rangers transfer update, saying that those at Ibrox are interested in the Englishman’s services on a free deal.

Who is Tom Davies?

Davies is primarily a central midfielder but has history of playing in defensive and attacking midfield roles, with his Transfermarkt valuation standing at €9m.

The 24-year-old, sponsored by Adidas, made a total of 179 senior Everton appearances, scoring seven times and providing eight assists. He turned out on 19 occasions in the Premier League last season and missed 31 games through injury during the 2021/22 campaign with a knee problem.

Despite his injury history, Davies, who was receiving £25,000-a-week on Merseyside, appears to be wanted by Beale earlier in the year, with the Rangers boss recently comparing him to John Lundstram, saying:

"Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under 23s team all around the place. There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players."

He was linked with a move to Scotland back in January, and by the looks of it, a transfer will be on to keep an eye on once again over the coming weeks, with no transfer fee needed this time around.