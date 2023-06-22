Glasgow Rangers have submitted an offer to Los Angeles FC for target Jose Cifuentes, according to reports.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Cifuentes?

Michael Beale and those at Ibrox have wasted no time in bolstering the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 season, with four new additions already made.

Dujon Sterling, Kiran Dowell and Jack Butland have all agreed on free transfers to Glasgow, whereas Rangers have also signed forward Sam Lammers from Italian side Atalanta for €3.5m.

That appears to be just the start of the club’s summer business, with Cifuentes looking like he could be the next through the Ibrox door.

Reports have suggested that a Rangers move for Cifuentes could be agreed upon by the end of the month, although a low fee still needs to be arranged with the MLS side, and it looks as if that bid has now been made.

According to journalist Alejandro Ruilova, Cifuentes has agreed to make the move to Rangers, with the Scottish side making an offer to LAFC, who are evaluating the proposal.

“Jose Cifuentes - Ecuadorian player has agreed to go to Rangers. Only that Los Angeles FC asks for an amount of money to be able to release the player before the end of his contract.

“It is being negotiated since Rangers offered an amount that is being studied by the club.”

Who is Jose Cifuentes?

Cifuentes is seemingly at the top of his game with a career-high €12m Transfermarkt valuation and can play as a holding, central or attacking midfielder.

The 24-year-old has made 115 appearances for LAFC after joining back in 2020, contributing to 33 goals along the way. He has also won 15 caps for Ecuador and is sponsored by Nike, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the year.

Lauded as being “very dynamic” by LAFC assistant manager Marc Dos Santos, Cifuentes has also been hailed by Ecuador football expert Benedikt Duda, who said:

“Cifuentes is a no.8, who is physical and strong in defence with a tendency to get involved in the attack. There is a good reason he wears the no.11, and footballing-wise, he models himself after Paul Pogba.”

Therefore, for the right price, it looks as if Rangers could be getting a versatile midfielder at the peak of his powers, and hopefully, he’ll be able to go from strength to strength under Beale in Scotland.