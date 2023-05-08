Rangers are closing in on the signing of Kieran Dowell, having reached a verbal agreement with the Norwich City midfielder, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Michael Beale appears to be keen to get a lot of his transfer business done early, as the manager is reportedly close to signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, who would be very keen to make the switch to Ibrox.

With Scott Arfield set to leave the Gers this summer, Beale is also tasked with strengthening in midfield, and he has his sights set on Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson, who has spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Aberdeen.

Celtic will do battle with Rangers for Clarkson's signature, and the Old Firm rivals are also set to go head-to-head to compete for Denis Huseinbasic, with the FC Koln midfielder attracting the attention of a number of clubs from across Europe.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Light Blues are now close to completing their first summer signing, as Dowell has verbally agreed to a three-year contract at Ibrox, with his departure from Norwich recently being confirmed. The 25-year-old is said to have already completed a medical, and he is now set to put pen to paper on a deal with the Gers, having snubbed an offer to remain at Carrow Road.

Barring any late issues, the Glasgow club are now confident about signing the midfielder, who will be available on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract with Norwich.

Will Kieran Dowell be a success at Rangers?

The Ormskirk-born playmaker is able to play in a number of positions, having featured on both wings and in an advanced midfield role throughout his career, and versatility is always a very important attribute for any player to have.

Hailed as "superb" by Norwich boss David Wagner, the Everton academy graduate has weighed in with five goals and three assists in 23 Championship appearances this season, a decent return, given that his campaign has been hampered by injury.

That said, the £15k-per-week maestro may feel he still has a point to prove, having never really managed to hit the heights he reached in the 2017-18 season, picking up nine goals and four assists in a fantastic stint with Nottingham Forest.

A move north of the border could offer Dowell the opportunity to reignite his career, and he is definitely a worthwhile signing for Rangers, particularly considering his availability on a free transfer.