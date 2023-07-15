Glasgow Rangers have made a new offer to sign Feyenoord forward Danilo, according to reports in the Netherlands.

Are Rangers signing Danilo?

Michael Beale and Ibrox officials have been busy so far this summer, bringing in a number of new players ahead of the manager’s first full season in charge.

Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Leon Balogun have all made the move to Glasgow on free transfers after leaving Norwich, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and QPR respectively, whereas Brighton forward Abdallah Sima has arrived on a season-long loan.

Money has also been spent on attackers Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers from US Cremonese and Atalanta respectively in deals worth a combined €8.5m.

However, further additions in the final third appear to be of interest to the club and Beale, with Danilo heavily linked with a move to Scotland. Reports have suggested that the forward really wants to join the Scottish Premiership giants, with Rangers making a bid for the player last month.

Unfortunately for those at Ibrox, the offer was turned down and was believed to be “miles” off of Feyenoord’s valuation, with the Eredivisie side wanting more than £5m for the striker.

A new update has now emerged from Dutch outlet 1908 regarding Rangers and Danilo. They claim that the Scottish side are still in for the player and have made a new offer this week that comes closer to Feyenoord’s asking price.

Danilo has a generous multi-year offer on the table from those at Ibrox, with Beale personally thought to be an admirer of the forward.

Who is Danilo?

Danilo is primarily a centre-forward who can also play in an attacking midfield role and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €6.5m Transfermarkt valuation.

The 24-year-old is sponsored by Adidas and actually shares the same agency as Rangers players Fashion Sakala, John Lundstram, Connor Goldson and Rabbi Matondo, so the club will already know his representatives.

The Brazilian began his career on the books with Ajax, where he was hailed by now Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who called him the “best finisher” in the side at the time.

“Danilo is the best finisher we have in the squad.”

He scored nine times in 20 senior appearances for Ajax and enjoyed a successful season on loan with FC Twente back in 2020/21, netting 17 Eredivisie goals in 33 games.

Since joining Feyenoord on a free transfer last year, Danilo has found the back of the net on 14 occasions in 48 appearances, helping the club to the Dutch topflight title in the process.

With games coming thick and fast both domestically and in Europe for Rangers next season, having plenty of attacking options could benefit Beale, especially with Alfredo Morelos leaving Glasgow this summer.

Dessers and Lammers have already been brought in, and by the looks of things, Rangers are doing everything they can to add Danilo to their squad over the coming weeks, making this one to watch ahead of the cub's first game of the new season on August 5 against Kilmarnock.