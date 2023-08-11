Reports have emerged which suggest that Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo could be on the move this summer, with a large clue revealed about his potential next destination.

Matondo struggled for game time at Ibrox last season, making just 15 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

What's the latest on Rabbi Matondo's future at Rangers?

Matondo was spotted at Elland Road in Leeds United's opening day draw with Cardiff City in the Championship, according to Football Insider - adding to the speculation that the winger could be sold to the Yorkshire club this summer.

If Matondo did make the move, it would come just one year after he decided to make the switch to Rangers from Schalke for an undisclosed fee.

The Welshman, under contract until 2026, joined with plenty of potential, and hope of realising that potential in Scotland. Things just haven't worked out, however, with the winger's failure to score a single goal alongside his low number of five assists representing a debut campaign of struggle.

Michael Beale even admitted last season that Matondo was struggling for confidence, saying, via Football Scotland:

"He's a young boy. He's an international, played in the Bundesliga, played in the Belgian league, he's here for a reason.

"He's maybe having a crisis of confidence, it would have been lovely if he had scored that goal, for him and for everyone.

"He's our player, we trust him, we bought him for a reason and we will help him out the other side of it."

Given the fact that he has been left out of Rangers' European squad this season, too, everything is pointing towards an exit for the winger.

That's where Leeds could come in, however, with their need for a winger potentially growing should Wilfried Gnonto and Crysensio Summerville leave this summer, as reports have suggested they could.

Should Rangers selll Rabbi Matondo?

After failing to make an impact at Rangers, Matondo represents a risk for most clubs. But, if Leeds lose both Gnonto and Summerville this summer, then they may be left with limited options when it comes to targets.

It seems as though Rangers are keen to get Matondo off their books, too, after leaving him out of their European squad, potentially opening the door for a cut-price deal in the coming weeks.

Read the latest Rangers transfer news HERE...

At his best, the winger can be quite the threat, and has earned praise when showing his best form, with John Hartson telling Go Radio, via Ibrox News:

"Good players, I have seen a bit of Rabbi Matondo, with the Welsh set-up, very quick, very direct, skilful. He’s one for the future but I think he can make an impact."

With that said, although the deal may be a risky one after his difficult campaign last time out, if Leeds got Matondo back to his best, then they could have themselves a key player.

From Rangers point of view, they may feel that an exit could be best for them and the player, so his future could be one to keep an eye over the coming days.