Rangers have made a surprise move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, having recently enquired about how much the striker would cost this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

It has now been confirmed that Alfredo Morelos is set to leave the Gers this summer, with Michael Beale unwilling to offer the Colombian a new contract, meaning a new striker will be required in the upcoming window.

To replace the 26-year-old, the Light Blues could look at signing Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, having scouted the Dutchman earlier this season, while Bordeaux's Josh Maja could also be considered as a potential option.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Cho Gue-sung has been touted for a move to Ibrox, with the South Korean set to consider his future in the summer, however Rangers are now also looking at a player from closer to home.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gers have made a surprise move to sign Gyokeres, having enquired about the cost of signing the Coventry City marksman in the summer transfer window.

The Sky Blues are said to value the marksman at £20m, meaning Beale would have to break the club's transfer record to bring him to Glasgow, but the manager may be tempted, given that he is said to be a "huge" fan.

The move is considered a surprise as there are a number of Premier League teams interested in the 24-year-old, but Rangers are now also in the race, with a top-class number nine deemed a priority for the club in the upcoming window.

Should Rangers sign Viktor Gyokeres?

The Sweden international has played an integral part in Coventry's fantastic 2022-23 campaign, with the club currently sat fifth in the Championship, very likely to finish inside the playoff places.

In 45 league appearances, the 6 foot 2 striker has weighed in with 21 goals and ten assists, meaning he has amassed more goal contributions than any other player in the English second tier.

Given that stellar record in front of goal, it is no wonder clubs are queuing up to sign the "unplayable" £4.5k-per-week forward, but while he would be an excellent addition to Beale's squad, the transfer fee required is likely to be too high for Rangers.

The most the Light Blues spent on any player last season was €4.7m (£4.2m), and given that a rebuild will be needed this summer, with a number of first-team players out of contract, forking out £20m on one player is unfeasible.