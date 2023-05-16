Glasgow Rangers scouted goalkeeper Ivor Pandur over the weekend ahead of a potential move, according to The Daily Mail.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Pandur?

Michael Beale appears to be making a head start when it comes to possible signings prior to his first full season in charge. It looks set to be a busy few months in the transfer market when it comes to incomings and outgoings, with a number of players out of contract at Ibrox.

Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling and Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell appear to be close to making the move north on free transfers, with the former of the two having a tour of the Gers’ training centre. Up to 10 new additions could be made this summer, one of which may be Pandur following a recent update.

The Daily Mail shared more Rangers news in their transfer confidential story in the last 48 hours, with the club making their first move for Pandur.

They said that Gers scouts checked in on Pandur for Fortuna Sittard against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, with the goalkeeper under consideration over a summer transfer. A move for Jack Butland is seemingly too expensive at this moment in time, with Pandur appearing to be an alternative.

Who is Pandur?

You can see why Rangers are on the hunt for a new shot-stopper this summer, with Allan McGregor one of those who is out of contract in a matter of weeks and looks destined to call time on his time with the Light Blues.

Pandur, a Croatia U21 international, is 23 years of age and is on loan at Fortuna Sittard from Hellas Verona. He has made 29 appearances for his current employers, and a permanent move appears to be on the cards. He has even recently been hailed by Sjoerd Ars, Fortuna’s technical manager, who described the player as a "top professional".

“Ivor has developed fantastically this season. The rack isn’t finished yet. He is a top professional, works hard every day and always with a big smile. We are of course super happy that we have now managed to capture him for four seasons.”

Therefore, if Rangers can’t get a deal over the line for Butland, Pandur, who was previously linked with Liverpool, could be a shrewd target, potentially arriving to challenge Robby McCrorie next season in what will be Beale’s first full season in charge.