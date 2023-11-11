Highlights Rangers have received a financial boost with the SPFL achieving record-breaking revenue in 2022/23.

Increased funds will now be handed out to clubs across the four tiers of Scottish football, with the Gers set for a significant cash injection.

Financial stability improves the chances of attracting new signings and offering competitive wages to entice players to come to Glasgow.

Rangers have been handed a financial boost after a significant update from the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers have had a fairly tumultuous year on the pitch, with Michael Beale's spell as manager a disappointing one, leading to his sacking earlier in the season. Philippe Clement has come in in his place, and the early signs have been positive, with Rangers seemingly firing in all competitions since the Belgian's timely arrival.

For the team to continue heading in the right direction, however, new signings could be required during the January transfer window, adding more quality and freshness to the squad, with Clement reportedly set to make as many as three new additions.

A host of players have been linked with a move to Ibrox, with Rangers keen on signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, seeing him as a top target to come in and improve the defence. Meanwhile, Aberdeen ace Bojan Miovski has also been tipped to join the Gers.

While there is plenty of focus on the team, a key claim has now emerged regarding the club as a whole - one that will no doubt please supporters.

Rangers handed financial boost

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, the SPFL enjoyed record-breaking revenue in 2022/23, with the eye-watering figures revealed:

"Rangers are set for a financial injection from the SPFL after they posted record-breaking revenue in 2022/23, Football Insider can reveal. The Scottish Professional Football League posted their updated accounts via Companies House for the fiscal year up to 31 May with a turnover of £42.6million.

"It was a record-breaking turnover figure for the Scottish Professional Football League and marked a £3million increase from the year prior."

The money will be distributed out to all clubs in the top four tiers of Scottish football, and while the exact amount heading to Ibrox remains undisclosed, the report claims it will be a record setting sum. It means that a few extra funds should be available for Clement to spend on new signings in January.

Rangers' 10 most expensive signings of all time Cost 1. Tore Andre Flo £15.7m 2. Michael Ball £8.5m 3. Mikel Arteta £6.9m 4. Arthur Numan £6.7m 5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst £6.5m 6. Barry Ferguson £6.35m 7. Bert Konterman £6.35m 8. Ryan Kent £6.31m 9. Michael Mols £5.6m 10. Gaby Amato £5.6m

What this also does is help persuade potential signings to come to the club, showing that the league is moving in a positive direction and should continue to be able to compete in European competitions, something players are typically drawn to.

Someone like Godfrey for example could jump at the opportunity to earn more regular playing time at Ibrox, and while there's still no chance of the Gers paying him the £76,000 per week he earns at Everton, every little helps.