A Rangers player who was once described as a "top" performer by Jack Butland is now expected to quit the club imminently, according to an update from reliable journalist Chris Jack.

Rangers transfer news

When last season reached its conclusion, most Gers supporters were well aware that reinforcements were needed within Philippe Clement's squad, in terms of further narrowing the gap between themselves at Celtic.

Rangers have done exactly that in the summer transfer window to date, making as many as six new signings, including left-back Jefte from Fluminense, and Mohamed Diomande on a permanent basis to bolster the midfield.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ryan Kent ended up being an excellent signing for Rangers, providing many years of good service, and the Scottish side could once again turn to the Reds this summer, eyeing a move for talented youngster Bobby Clark. The midfielder made 12 appearances under Jurgen Klopp last season, including in the EFL Cup final win over Chelsea.

In terms of current Gers players who could move on and enjoy fresh challenges, Scott Wright has emerged as a strong target for Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, who could offer him more regular playing time than he is currently enjoying under Clement. Now, another exit claimed has emerged, as a squad member looks set for pastures new.

"Dream" Rangers signing now set to leave

According to Jack on X, Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is now set to seal an exit from the club imminently, with a move to Kilmarnock on the cards: "Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie is set to join Kilmarnock. McCrorie will leave Rangers' training camp in Holland this evening to put pen-to-paper at Rugby Park."

In Jack's report for Rangers Review, he states that McCrorie is "poised to quit" the Gers, seeing a transfer away from Ibrox as beneficial for his development. It will save the club just shy of £300,000 this season, with his £5,700-a-week earnings owed until next summer coming off the wage bill.

It does make complete sense for the 26-year-old to leave in the current summer transfer window, allowing him to be a regular elsewhere, not to mention giving him more chance of making the grade for Scotland, who he is yet to win a cap for at senior level.

Robby McCorie's Scotland youth stats Caps Scotland Under-21s 7 Scotland Under-19s 12 Scotland Under-17s 20 Scotland Under-16s 9 Scotland Under-15s 3

Rangers goalkeeper Butland has a lot of time for McCrorie, clearly rating him highly as a player, as well as having sympathy for his lack of football at Ibrox: "He’s a top goalkeeper who works extremely hard, it must be difficult because I’ve been in his position before where you’ve not played as much and I can understand frustrations but he has worked hard. Scotland have a top goalie on their hands."

The fact that McCrorie is out of contract with the Gers next summer also allows the club to cash in on him now, which makes total sense, rather than lose him for free this time next year.