After missing out on the Scottish Premiership title against Old Firm rivals Celtic once again, Rangers are seemingly in a ruthless mood ahead of this summer's transfer window, as they prepare to get rid of a forgotten gem.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement will certainly have the chance to make his mark on the current Rangers squad this summer, with a whole host of players set to leave as free agents at the end of the season. Among those leaving are John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe in a major overhaul at Ibrox. That said, replacements have reportedly been lined up.

Reports suggest that Rangers are closing in on deals to sign Jefte and Jose Cordoba in deals that will see them turn to the South American market to boost their squad this summer. Meanwhile, permanent deals for Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima could still be on the cards. Both wingers impressed during their loan spells and may now get the opportunity to star for Clement on a permanent basis.

As two gems potentially arrive, however, one man who's gone from hero to zero looks destined to leave. According to Fanatik in Turkey, Rangers are set to transfer list Ianis Hagi amid interest from Galatasaray. The attacking midfielder has struggled on loan at Alaves this season and looks set to leave Ibrox behind once and for all this season, before he even gets the chance to play under Clement.

There was once a time when Hagi looked destined to become the main man in Scotland, netting twice in Rangers' famous Europa League Round of 32 first-leg comeback victory over Braga in 2020. But those days are now long gone and the son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi now finds himself at a career crossroads.

Hagi sale suits all parties

After struggling at Alaves, a permanent fresh start for Hagi should suit all parties this summer, as the Gers look to clear his reported £25k-a-week salary. The Rangers midfielder may leave wondering what might have been had he got a chance under Clement, but at 25 years old, he can't waste any more time failing to rediscover his best form. And a move to Turkey and Galatasaray could help him do just that in similar fashion to how such a move has helped the likes of Mauro Icardi and Davinson Sanchez in recent years.

At his best, Hagi has been at the centre of praise in the past, including from former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who said via The Herald: “Ianis is a top talent. I said it when he arrived. We picked very bold and ambitious line-up for a reason, because we were looking for creativity and a spark in final third.

“I thought his performance grew as the game wore on. In the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about. Second half he was much stronger. He’s a brave player."