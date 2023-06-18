Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been a busy man so far this summer in an attempt to bolster his playing squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

The club have already confirmed deals for Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers, and Dujon Sterling to improve their options across the pitch after they failed to win a single trophy last season.

Lammers is the most recent arrival to date as the Light Blues confirmed the signing on a four-year deal from Serie A side Atalanta earlier this week.

However, Beale could make further improvements to his forward line as the Scottish giants have also been linked with a swoop for Hearts centre-forward Lawrence Shankland in recent weeks.

Would Lawrence Shankland be a good signing for Rangers?

The 27-year-old whiz has the potential to be a phenomenal addition to the squad in this summer's transfer window as his form in 2022/23 indicates that the deadly marksman could be an instant upgrade on Lammers in the number nine position.

Shankland is coming off the back of an incredible season in the Scottish Premiership and has proven himself to be a lethal player at that level.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.11 across 37 matches in the division and chipped in with 24 goals and four assists, whilst the former Dundee United ace also found the back of the net three times in eight European matches for his club.

The Scotland international, therefore, ended the campaign with 28 goals and four assists in 47 appearances in all competitions and his exceptional return in front of goal was far more impressive than what Lammers has displayed in recent seasons.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the Dutchman played in 33 Serie A matches for Empoli and Sampdoria combined across two loan spells from Atalanta and plundered just two goals and two assists.

His poor form in Italy came after the 26-year-old forward managed one goal and zero assists in 15 outings in the Bundesliga on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the previous term, in which the misfiring attacker also scored once in seven Europa League clashes.

Lammers is, therefore, coming to Ibrox in terrible form in front of goal and it may take time for him to be able to rediscover his touch in the final third, if he ever does, and that is why bringing Shankland in could be an immediate upgrade as the Hearts sensation is full of confidence and in sublime form.

The £3k-per-week goal machine, who was once hailed as "clinical" by journalist Josh Bunting, is a proven Premiership performer who knows what it takes to be a consistent scorer in Scotland, which could allow him to hit the ground running and offer more than the ex-Atalanta dud straight away.