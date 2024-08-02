Glasgow Rangers are just 24 hours away from their first Premiership match of the 2024/25 season as the Old Firm side look to begin the campaign with a bang.

Philippe Clement has managed to fill the void left by Connor Goldson, luring Dutch centre-back Robin Propper to Ibrox just in time for the tie against Hearts - the 30-year-old joining from Eredivisie side FC Twente, where he had been captain.

The 6 foot 3 defender becomes the ninth signing of the summer transfer window, but there will surely be a few more in the coming weeks…

Rangers interested in former Chelsea midfielder

According to Football Scotland, the Light Blues are showing interest in Dutchman Marco van Ginkel, who has emerged as a target for Clement recently.

The 31-year-old is available on a free transfer having departed Vitesse at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. He would certainly add some experience to Clement’s midfield.

Rangers summer signings so far Player Club signed from Connor Barron Aberdeen Jefte Fluminense Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland Oscar Cortes RC Lens (loan) Vaclav Cerny Wolfsburg (loan) Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan Robin Propper Twente Hamza Igamane AS FAR Via Transfermarkt

The Belgian coach is also keen on bringing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Ibrox, but could the Dutch midfielder be a better option?

Why Marco Van Ginkel would be an upgrade on Hannibal

The Man United youngster may have youth on his side, but the 2023/24 campaign was hardly productive. Indeed, he made just 17 appearances, scoring once, for both the Old Trafford side and during a loan spell with Sevilla.

A promising talent? Yes. But Clement now needs a few players who have plenty of experience in the game. Van Ginkel certainly fits the bill.

The midfielder made the headlines when he joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2013, becoming José Mourinho’s first signing during his second spell at Stamford Bridge,

The maverick Portuguese boss held the youngster in high regard, going as far as seeing Van Ginkel as the long term successor to Frank Lampard in the Chelsea midfield, having lauded him as "one of the best prospects" at the time of his arrival in west London.

Game time was promised, but it didn’t work out for him at the Blues, making just four appearances before finally leaving the club permanently in 2021 following a series of loan moves.

He returned to his first club, Vitesse, two years ago and enjoyed a wonderful spell for the Dutch side, playing 45 matches while scoring nine times and registering four assists.

The 31-year-old ranked first among his teammates for goals and assists (nine) in the Eredivisie last term, along with ranking sixth for shots per game (1.9) and first for big chances missed (six), meaning he could have had a few more goals if he was more clinical in the final third.

When compared to fellow midfielders in the men’s next 14 competitions, Van Ginkel ranked in the top 2% for total shots (2.61), non-penalty goals (0.27) and touches in the opposition penalty area (3.71) per 90 over the previous 365 days.

These statistics clearly showcase his attacking abilities from the heart of the midfield, which could give Clement a dangerous option in that area of the pitch.

On a free transfer, it is certainly a move which makes a lot of sense. The Dutchman still has a few more years left in him and a move to Scotland could see the player thrive.