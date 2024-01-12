Glasgow Rangers are currently preparing for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign in La Manga, enjoying a training camp in the Spanish sun.

Philippe Clement will be hopeful this can reinvigorate the players following an exhaustive period in which the Gers played nine games from the start of December until 2nd January, winning a trophy and qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League in the process.

With the club chasing further glory on both domestic and European fronts when the season resumes next week, Clement will hopefully have added another player or two to his squad.

Fabio Silva – arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a six-month loan deal – is the only fresh face to join the Light Blues during the winter window thus far.

The onus will be on the Belgian coach to sign a few more players and there appears to be another name linked with a move to Scotland – Tashreeq Matthews.

Rangers transfer news – Tashreeq Matthews

It is no secret that Clement is aiming to bolster his attacking options this month. Danilo faces another three months out due to suffering a knee injury, while Cyriel Dessers lacks the composure that the club require for a title challenge - having scored just nine goals in 30 games to date.

Several names have been mentioned with regard to a move to Ibrox, most notably Michy Batshuayi, and Clement has a few decisions to make over the coming weeks.

According to Soccer Laduma (via Glasgow World), the Light Blues are also seemingly chasing a move for Tashreeq Matthews, who is currently playing in Sweden for IK Sirius.

The report states that Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Kaizer Chiefs are also keen on securing a deal for the talented gem, and it is believed the player fits the current player-trading model at the club.

He has a contract that runs until 2026, and it remains unclear how much the Gers will have to fork out should they wish to lure him across the North Sea.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Ibrox side have raided a Scandinavian club for an attacking player who is displaying wonderful potential, as Alfredo Morelos joined the club in 2017 from Finnish side HJK Helsinki, and he went on to become a cult hero among the supporters.

Alfredo Morelos’ Rangers statistics

Morelos was arguably the finest signing former boss Pedro Caixinha made during his dismal spell at the club, and it shows that there are plenty of gems ready and waiting to be plucked from outside Scotland.

The Colombian only cost the club £1m and considering how many goals he would net over the next six years, it soon appeared to be a stunning bargain.

Having netted 46 goals across just 62 matches for Helsinki, there was no doubting his ability in front of goal, yet playing for Rangers was a major step up in class, was he ready to handle it?

Morelos scored 18 goals during his debut campaign in Scotland before netting 30 in his second and any questions about his ability to shine for the club were put to one side.

The next four seasons saw the 27-year-old become the leading European goal scorer in the club’s illustrious history, ending up with 29 goals in 63 continental matches, although he did miss the 2022 Europa League final, diminishing their chances against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alfredo Morelos' Rangers stats Games Goals 2022/23 48 12 2021/22 42 18 2020/21 44 17 2019/20 47 29 2018/19 48 30 2017/18 43 18 Stats via Transfermarkt

Morelos departed Scotland after six enjoyable seasons and while his last season wasn’t quite as productive as first anticipated, he leaves a plethora of wonderful memories.

Matthews may not be an out-and-out striker like Morelos, but his form in the Swedish top flight as a winger for IK Sirius could see Clement repeat the blinder Rangers had when signing the Colombian centre-forward.

Tashreeq Matthews’ career statistics

The South African starlet began his career at Borussia Dortmund, playing twice for their youth side in the UEFA Youth League before enjoying loan spells at FC Utrecht and Helsingborgs before ending up at IK Sirius via Varbergs, and he shone during the 2023 Allsvenskan campaign.

The versatile attacker – who can operate on either wing while even being able to operate in a more central role – managed to register 20 goal contributions across 30 top-flight matches, and it clearly proves he has the knack of not only finding the back of the net, but also setting up plenty of chances for others.

The 23-year-old impressed among his teammates, ranking first for goals and assists (20) in the top division along with ranking second for shots per game (2.2), first for big chances created (seven) and second for key passes per game (1.5) and these statistics clearly showcase how impressive he was in the final third for the Swedish side last season.

If there is one area that Clement desperately needs to improve this month, it is his attacking options and the 5 foot 9 dynamo has proved that he can register solid numbers in a side that finished in midtable.

Writer Gavin Valentine lauded the winger amid interest from the Light Blues, saying: “Technically gifted, good finisher, good playmaker something we lack.” And he could thrive in Scottish football if given the chance.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson was another to heap praise on Matthews, saying: “A creator and finisher, Matthews could provide the numbers fans always hoped Ryan Kent would.”

Could he follow in Morelos’ footsteps and impress after joining Rangers? No one will know unless the move happens, but the fact that he can provide a goalscoring threat from a wide position indicates that Clement must take a gamble on the player.

The Gers have played it safe with certain signings over the last couple of years and while not every risk will pay off, there could be the chance to unearth the next rough diamond who could be turned into a profitable asset.

Matthews may not be the finished article just yet, but if the 49-year-old can get him registering 15-20 goal contributions a season, then the South African winger will generate the Ibrox side a decent profit.