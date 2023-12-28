Things can't get much better for Philippe Clement and Rangers. The Gers are in control of the Scottish Premiership title race and still unbeaten under their new boss, while also winning the Scottish League Cup. With the January transfer window swinging open in a matter of days too, Clement will have the opportunity to make his first mark on the side after taking a side built by Michael Beale back into title contention.

With that said, Rangers have now completed a deal for Clement's first arrival, with the Belgian "crucial" to the transfer. As the title race heats up, the deal could turn into a game-changer.

Rangers transfer news

The Scottish giants sit just five points adrift of Celtic with two games in hand, giving them a slight advantage over their Old Firm rivals. There was once a time when Rangers looked down and out in the race for the title under Beale, only for a swift managerial change to turn the tide in the Scottish Premiership. Now those at Ibrox have the opportunity to improve even further and are on course to land a Premier League gem as Clement's first addition.

Fabrizio Romano said on Thursday afternoon that Rangers had reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Fabio Silva on loan until the end of the season. Clement was reportedly "crucial" to getting the deal over the line when the new year arrives, and a deal has now been confirmed.

After struggling at Wolves, Silva has the opportunity to finally get back on track in Scotland and potentially even decide the title race between Rangers and Celtic. Whilst there is no buy option included in the loan deal, Rangers may reap the rewards of Silva's potential for the rest of the current campaign.

"Unique" Silva can get back on track at Rangers

Silva's price tag was initially as high as £35m when he joined Wolves in a big-money deal. The 21-year-old now finds himself heading out on loan, however, after struggling to make an impact in the Midlands. Silva's stats highlight his struggles, with just five goals and six assists in 72 appearances whilst at Wolves. Clement could help Silva to finally find his feet in senior football though, handing Wolves a future advantage and Rangers a present one in pursuit of the title.

Previously praising Silva, Nuno Espirito Santo said via FourFourTwo: “I cannot compare because it is a mistake to compare players. Each player has their own individual characteristics. They are totally different. What I can tell you and that I’m sure of, Fabio is a huge talent, pure talent. We have to help him develop that talent. The priority is to integrate him into the idea of the team and then that allows players to develop. It would be a mistake to compare Fabio to any other player because he is unique. The way we see it is, let give him all the details so he can become better.”