Glasgow Rangers will be hoping they can head into the summer transfer window holding all three domestic trophies that are on offer.

This will mean Philippe Clement’s side qualify for the Champions League group stages, giving them the best chance to improve their squad with better quality players.

The 50-year-old Belgian may need to sell a few players in order to raise some funds for potential new arrivals. Judging by the size of the squad, he won't be short on players who will be seeking a move away from Ibrox.

Not every player who is attracting interest will be sold, however, especially following recent developments…

Rangers transfer news

According to the Daily Record, former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is aiming to make a surprise double swoop for James Tavernier and Connor Goldson this summer.

Gerrard, who is currently in charge of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettfaq, wants to reunite with his two former defenders and could potentially make a swoop when the transfer window opens for business.

Both players are on the wrong side of 30, which suggests that if Clement receives a sizeable fee for the duo, he’d be made not to take it.

Goldson hasn’t quite been at his best this season, especially in recent weeks, and it is perhaps time to move him on to a prospective buyer sooner rather than later, as his contract still has another two years to run.

Tavernier, on the other hand, must be kept at the club. While the captain has endured his fair share of criticism recently as the Light Blues went three Premiership matches without victory, his goal contributions won't be replaced overnight, indicating that he is far too valuable to sell, at this current moment in time anyway.

James Tavernier’s statistics this season for Rangers

The right-back entered into the history books recently, becoming the highest-scoring defender in British football history after notching his 131st goal in senior football last month.

It is a stunning achievement, but Tavernier has been scoring for fun on a regular basis. This season, he currently has 24 goals across all competitions, adding another ten assists. The next person to come closest to the defender with regard to goal involvement is Cyriel Dessers on 28.

James Tavernier's stats this season for Rangers Metric Premiership Europa League Goals 17 0 Assists 8 0 Key passes per game 3.2 1.1 Big chances created 17 0 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 0.3 Via Sofascore

While free kicks and penalties make up most of his goals, the former Newcastle United gem loves to break forward as often as possible on the right flank in order to support the attack.

This is evidenced by Tavernier creating 17 big chances in the top flight, along with averaging 3.2 key passes per game and succeeding with 1.1 dribbles per game – a success rate of 58% - certainly proving how important he is to the side.

He will turn 33 in October, but Clement shouldn’t be in a rush to move him on anytime soon, especially with how much he offers the club.

If a price that is too good to turn down arrives, however, will the Belgian take it? According to Football Transfers, the right-back is currently valued at €6.3m (£5.4m), which means the club could potentially secure a solid transfer fee if they were to move him on.

While this is a decent market value for someone his age, Rangers sold a player in 2001 for a fee nearly double that who had just turned 30 a few months prior – Jorg Albertz.

How much Rangers sold Jorg Albertz for

Ahead of the 1996/97 season, in which Rangers were chasing their ninth successive league title, Walter Smith sought to strengthen in order to make this dream a reality.

Erik Bo Anderson and Joachim Bjorklund arrived but the most exciting capture was that of Albertz from Hamburg.

During his first season, he would score 13 goals in all competitions as the Gers won the League Cup and the coveted nine-in-a-row title, ensuring his debut season was a success.

Over the next four seasons, Albertz would win another two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup as the club enjoyed a period of success under Dick Advocaat.

Lauded as ‘the hammer’ for his ferocious left foot, Albertz netted some vital goals against Celtic, while ending his spell at the Ibrox side having scored 83 goals across just 228 matches, a sublime record for a midfielder.

He was sold back to Hamburg in the summer of 2001 as Advocaat was looking to go in a different direction, joining the German side for a fee of around £4.5m.

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

Jorg Albertz’s transfer value in 2024 money

In 2024 – with Totally Money having adjusted for inflation over the years – his £4.5m transfer which Rangers received for the German would now be worth an impressive £10.1m, which is nearly double that of Tavernier’s value in the current market.

Considering this occurred 23 years ago, it proves Advocaat hit the jackpot on the player who left a lasting impression among the Ibrox faithful during his five-year spell.

His second spell at Hamburg didn’t quite go as anticipated, playing only 28 games before moving to China in 2003. He came out of retirement towards the end of 2007/08 to assist his former teammate John Brown at Clyde in what was a surprising move.

Brown lauded Albertz as “fantastic” during his brief cameo at the Scottish club as he ended his career where he arguably made the biggest impact.

Tavernier hopefully won't be going anywhere soon as his goal contributions will be too hard to replace this summer, and he is still young enough to make an impression for the next couple of seasons at least.

Despite his performances of late, the captain is still valued less than Albertz was when he departed nearly 25 years ago, which proves the Dutchman was correct in moving him on when he did, even though the German probably could have remained at the club for another year or two.