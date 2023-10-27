Glasgow Rangers picked up their fourth point of the Europa League campaign as they held Sparta Prague to a 0-0 draw away from Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Light Blues were under pressure for much of the match as the home side controlled the tempo and created numerous chances to take the lead, only to find Jack Butland in imperious form between the sticks.

Philippe Clement's side began to threaten towards the end of the match and close through a Danilo shot that was touched onto the bar by the goalkeeper but it was too little too late to snatch all three points.

Whilst there were some spirited defensive displays on show, one attacking player who failed the Belgian tactician on the night was centre-forward Cyriel Dessers, who had fewer touches than goalkeeper Butland.

Jack Butland's performance against Sparta Prague

The former England international caught the eye with his display in goal as he made a number of vital interventions to alleviate pressure on his defence or stop an opposition goal.

Butland saved all four of the efforts on target against him and two of those came in quick succession as he made a terrific double save in the early stages to keep the score level.

He was also successful in his one attempted claimed cross and his one run-out to sweep in behind his defence, which shows that the ex-Crystal Palace titan was proactive in coming out to deal with dangerous situations.

His 43 touches of the ball in possession also dwarfed the 20 touches that Dessers managed in his 74 minutes on the pitch before Danilo replaced him.

The statistics that show why Dessers failed Clement against Sparta Prague

The Nigeria international spearheaded the Rangers attack on the night but failed to make himself a useful outlet for the team to find on a consistent basis.

His teammates were constantly trying to play the ball up to him throughout the match but the opposition defenders found it far too easy to outmuscle or tackle him to retrieve possession.

Dessers lost a whopping 88% (7/8) of his individual duels, which included 100% of his two aerial battles, and this shows that Sparta were able to ease him out of the way the vast majority of the time.

The former Cremonese marksman did not fare much better when he did manage to get hold of the ball as the summer signing lost possession a staggering 11 times from his 20 touches - more than once every other touch.

In total, the Gers frontman completed just five of his 11 attempted passes (45%), did not attempt a single shot, and failed with two of his three dribble attempts throughout his 74 minutes on the pitch.

Whereas, his replacement, Danilo, hit the woodwork, recorded a shot on target, and completed six of his eight attempted passes in just 16 minutes off the bench.

The Brazilian whiz put Dessers to shame with his bright cameo as he showed what an energetic and technically impressive number nine could do in this Rangers team with his movement off the back of defenders and ability to drop deep to link up the play.

Therefore, the Nigerian striker failed Clement as he struggled badly on and off the ball against Sparta and Danilo's strong performances off the bench could give the manager something to think about ahead of the weekend.