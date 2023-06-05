Glasgow Rangers are edging closer to the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland following recent developments coming from England.

What’s the latest on Jack Butland to Rangers?

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have passed on the chance to extend Butland’s contract by another year, leaving him free to move to Rangers this summer in a big boost for Michael Beale.

They had the chance to trigger a one-year extension, yet they have decided against this due to the fact they already have two top-class ‘keepers at the club.

This comes just a week after Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter that the Ibrox side were in looking to sign him:

"Rangers are advancing in negotiations to sign Jack Butland as new goalkeeper on free transfer from Manchester United, deal getting closer.”

Could Jack Butland replace Allan McGregor?

The Light Blues' failure to challenge Celtic and compete in the Champions League stemmed from a variety of factors, however, their goalkeeping situation was arguably the main contributing issue.

Both McGregor and Jon McLaughlin conceded 51 and 18 goals across 36 and 18 games respectively, with a major improvement required between the sticks ahead of 2023/24.

Robby McCrorie came in at the backend of the Premiership season and kept three clean sheets from four games, yet will Beale perhaps go for the slightly more experienced Butland in order to solve his key issue?

The nine-cap England international has made 87 appearances in the Premier League during his career, with his best season coming back in 2017/18, as he averaged 4.1 saves per game while succeeding with 96% of his run-outs across 35 matches for Stoke City.

The 30-year-old didn’t make a single appearance last season for either Palace or Manchester United, spending the final six months of the campaign out on loan at the Old Trafford side, however, a fractured finger suffered last summer ruled him out for 16 games.

Former Palace boss Patrick Vieira was full of praise for Butland however in 2022 amid a lack of playing opportunities, saying: “Jack is a real professional – he is a positive professional.

“He has been frustrated by not playing, but he has never complained and never showed that. He has kept working hard, and when forward players want to do extra finishing, he is always the first to put his hand up.”

If the 42-year-old could get the 6 foot 5 colossus to replicate his performances for Stoke, then there is no doubt he could shine in Scotland with the Gers desperately needing a top class ‘keeper, that’s for sure.