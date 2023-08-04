Influential Rangers pair Glen Kamara and James Tavernier are still both wanted by various clubs in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

How old are Glen Kamara and James Tavernier?

The Gers have a massive season ahead of them, as they look to try and narrow the gap between themselves and rivals Celtic. Last season, they fell short to them in the Scottish Premiership title race, and they will know that improvements are needed if that is to change this time around.

While new signings are vital, in that respect, retaining the services of the most important players is also key, especially having already lost Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.

Two individuals who certainly fall into that bracket are Kamara and Tavernier, who are 27 and 31 years of age respectively, and have played a huge part in the success at the club in recent years, making a whopping 595 appearances between them.

The Gers could find it hard to keep hold of the pair this summer, however, with both potentially feeling it is time to enjoy a new challenge, having gone as far as they can at Ibrox. A new update suggests that that could be the case.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers could find it difficult to retain the services of Kamara and Tavernier beyond this summer, with lots of interest in the duo:

"We understand that Ibrox has once again emerged as a hunting ground for Gala, with Glen Kamara and captain James Tavernier two top targets.

"Kamara has already come to an agreement with Gers boss Beale that he can train away from the first-team until his future is resolved. TEAMtalk understands that there is interest in Italy, Germany and England for the Finland international.

"Indeed, recently relegated duo Leeds United and Southampton have maintained an interest in Kamara despite dropping down to the Championship. Meanwhile, Galatasaray have also asked about hugely influential Ibrox skipper Tavernier. The 31-year-old is also a target for Saudi side Al Ettifaq, where his former boss Steven Gerrard is now in charge."

Rangers must do all they can to persuade at least Tavernier to stay but preferably both, with the thought of losing two senior stars a concerning one, immediately hampering their title hopes in the process.

Tavernier's quality from right-back down the years has been so influential, with an incredible 101 goals and 117 assists coming his way from a defensive role, and while he isn't getting any younger, he would be an enormous loss.

Similarly, Kamara has been a classy figure in front the defence since arriving from Dundee back in 2019, enjoying an 89.4% pass completion rate in the league last season despite falling a little down the pecking order.

Should the pair both move on to pastures new, it is essential that Rangers replace them with tailor-made alternatives who possess their level of quality or experience - admittedly, such players aren't easy to find - or it is difficult to see Michael Beale's side mounting a genuine title challenge up against Celtic, even though the exit of manager Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham may weaken them.