Rangers' move for Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes is "starting to progress", according to an update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Cifuentes thriving in the MLS?

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox this summer, as the Gers look to make significant inroads in the transfer market. He has enjoyed a good spell in the MLS with Los Angeles, making 111 appearances in total since arriving from Universidad Catolica in 2020, and chipping in with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Cifuentes has also won 15 caps for Ecuador, making two substitute appearances at the 2022 World Cup, and he is clearly someone who Rangers believe could be a shrewd addition to their midfield. It could be that a move to Europe appeals to the player himself, given the step up in quality, and his current deal expires in December of this year, means Los Angeles could be willing part ways and receive a fee in the summer.

Could Rangers be set to sign Cifuentes?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that talks over a move for Cifuentes are progressing well, suggesting that other deals are also being worked on:

"We're starting to hear quite a few rumours about transfer deals that are starting to progress. They're linked with José Cifuentes from MLS, and deals like that one starting to progress just make me feel like there are a few of the old faces that aren't going to be around for much longer."

Cifuentes could be an ideal summer signing for Rangers, at a time when Michael Beale will be aware that the gap on Celtic needs to close as soon as possible. Granted, they have still had a decent season overall, but silverware has evaded them, which has to be the benchmark every year.

The Ecuadorian could add a mixture of quality and bite to the Gers' midfield, having registered two assists and averaged 1.7 tackles per game in the MLS this season, and at 24, he is at a brilliant age to come in and develop as a player, enjoying his peak years into his mid to late 20s.

It certainly feels as though a move is likely at this point, and as Jones alludes to, this could hopefully be the start of an influx of signings in the summer transfer window, with fellow midifelder Kieran Dowell already acquired from Norwich City earlier this week.