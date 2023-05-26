The signing of Kieran Dowell from Norwich City could just be the start for Rangers in the summer transfer window, according to a promising update from journalist Dean Jones.

Has Dowell joined Rangers?

Michael Beale will be well aware of the importance of the upcoming window, in terms of narrowing the gap between his Gers side and bitter adversaries Celtic. The Gers have battled hard all season long, in various completions, but have ended up coming up short in all of them.

For that reason, numerous new faces need to come in and enhance both the starting lineup and squad depth at Beale's disposal, making them a more fearsome proposition in the process.

Rangers have already made inroads in the transfer market, completing the signing of Dowell from Norwich earlier this week, with the midfielder enjoying a good 2022/23 campaign for the Canaries. The £7,500-a-week former Everton man scored five goals and chipped in with three assists in the Championship, proving to be an important squad figure.

The 25-year-old is someone who could make a big difference in the middle of the park, and his human qualities have been highlighted in the past, with Sheffield United fans describing his work with a terminally-ill young Blades supporter as "amazing" during his time at the club.

Could Dowell be the first of many signings?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones talked up Rangers' chances of snapping up more signings this summer after the arrival of Dowell:

"We know Beale has big plans for the summer. We could see five or six signings, so maybe this is one of the first."

While Dowell looks like a shrewd signing by Rangers this summer, it is also clear that more additions are required, if they are to get back to being Scottish Premiership champions, as was the case back in 2020/2021.

Depth all over the pitch is needed, with youngster Archie Brown a rumoured new target at left-back, for example, and as Jones alludes to, five or six new faces would aid Beale's ambitions and enhance their chances of future glories.

Dowell is certainly a good start, however, with the Englishman someone who has won 16 caps for both England's Under-21s and Under-20s sides, not to mention making five appearances for Everton during his time as a youngster, and appearing 21 times in the Premier League in total, showing that he can perform at the top level.