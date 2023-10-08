Rangers defeated 10-man St Mirren 3-0 to return to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership after a week to forget, which included the dismissal of Michael Beale, and defeats against Aberdeen and Aris Limassol.

It was James Tavernier who got the scoring underway, converting from the spot after Zak Lovelace's pass resulted in Ryan Strain's red card, and the subsequent Rangers penalty in the 30th minute. From there, it was a comfortable day for the Gers, who sealed victory in the second half through Abdallah Sima's finish in the 71st minute before Tavernier's rocket added the icing on the cake late on.

GK: Jack Butland - 6/10

Butland arguably had one of the simplest games of his Rangers career, despite the narrow scoreline, with St Mirren rarely, if ever, really threatening the former Stoke City man, who kept his seventh clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

RB: James Tavernier - 8/10

Tavernier, as ever, did well to remain calm and collected to convert from the spot to give Rangers the lead following a tumultuous week for his side. The captain then finished things off late on with a thunderous strike.

CB: Connor Goldson - 7/10

Like Tavenier, Goldson was given a fairly simple game defensively, and could have followed his captain's goal with one of his own, when he forced Zachary Hemming into a solid save with a powerful header from a Ranger's corner. The centre-back will just be happy to have kept a clean sheet, however, after the Scottish giants had gone two games without one.

CB: John Souttar - 7/10

Again, like Goldson, Souttar wasn't exactly forced into action too many times against St Mirren, and had a simple afternoon to help his side return to winning ways.

LB: Borna Barisic - 6/10

Unable to make an attacking impact in similar fashion to Tavernier, Barisic still kept to his defensive duties in a display which may not have been glamorous, but more than got the job done.

CM: Jose Cifuentes - 6/10

Once Strain had been given his marching orders, the Rangers midfield were always on course for a routine afternoon, and Cifuentes ensured that this was the case, in a near-flawless performance.

CM: John Lundstram - 6/10

Like his fellow midfielder, Lundstram kept things ticking over in the middle of the park, allowing those in the forward line to seal all three points in a solid display.

CM: Nicolas Raskin - 7/10

Playing a crucial part in the 2-0 victory by assisting Sima's goal, Raskin enjoyed a comfortable and solid display without ever really looking troubled at the heart of the Rangers midfield.

RW: Zak Lovelace - 8/10

On his first senior start, Lovelace, who Peter Smith described as "electric", made sure to make his mark, with his pass across the face of goal leading to Ryan Strain's red card for handball, and Tavenier's subsequent opener from the spot. The winger's debut was then cut short, as he was stretchered off in a devastating way for a memorable day to end in the first half.

ST: Kemar Roofe - 5/10

Roofe's slow start to the season continued against St Mirren, before exiting proceedings mid-way through the first-half. With just one goal in 10 games in all competitions, the forward may need to start worrying about his place in the Rangers side, particularly after he failed to show signs of life in the Gers' return to winning ways.

LW: Abdallah Sima - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

It was the game of the wingers as far as Rangers were concerned, with Sima adding to Lovelace's first-half goal with a strike of his own to seal all three points in the second-half. Scoring his sixth goal in his last six starts, Sima was clinical for the Gers.

Substitutes

Ross McCausland (41' for Lovelace) - 6/10

Cyriel Dessers (61' for Roofe) - 5/10

Lammers (90' for Sima) - 5/10

Rice (90' for Cifuentes) - 5/10

Subs not used: Yilmaz; Sterling; Davies; McCrorie; McKinnon

Manager

Steven Davis - 8/10

Managing just his second game as interim boss, Davis did well to return Rangers to winning ways after a difficult week, and if that is to be his last moment at the helm, the former midfielder can hold his head up high.