Glasgow Rangers lost a number of experienced and key performers last summer as Michael Beale allowed a number of players to leave on free transfers.

Whilst they may not all have been the manager's call, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Scott Arfield, and Allan McGregor all moved on at the end of their respective contracts.

Morelos, in particular, is a player who the club could look back on with regret as they did not get the most out of his huge market value at one point.

The Colombian striker was a lethal and reliable goalscorer for a number of years at Ibrox and was once touted with a big-money exit away from Scotland, only to end up leaving for nothing last summer.

Alfredo Morelos' failed transfers

In the summer of 2019, Sky Sports reported that Chinese side Hebei China were keen to sign the attacker from the Scottish giants and were willing to pay the club's £15m+ valuation of the player.

The Gers wanted a fee in excess of £15m and Hebei were prepared to splash the cash on the number nine, who they offered a contract of £10m-per-year before tax. However, it was claimed that Morelos turned down the move in the end.

Alfredo Morelos Rangers Appearances 269 Goals 124 Assists 58 Stats via Transfermarkt

Ligue 1 side Lille came in to sign the impressive ace the following the year, ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, and had an offer of £16.25m turned down by the Light Blues, who wanted around £20m for him.

The Daily Mail claimed that the French outfit were considering ending their interest in Morelos, who hit double figures for league goals in six seasons for the club, after that bid was rejected, and seemingly turned out to be the case as Steven Gerrard kept hold of his star.

Rangers had a team ready to pay £16m+ to sign him but decided against a sale and went on to pay the price with his eventual release in 2023.

Alfredo Morelos now plays in the second tier

The 27-year-old joined Brazilian side Santos in September 2023 but failed to provide a goal or an assist in any of his three Serie A appearances during the 2023 campaign as his team were relegated to the Serie B.

Morelos now plays second division football in Brazil and will be looking to help Santos return to the top-flight during the 2024 season this year.

It has been a fall from grace for the former Rangers star, who was once hailed as a "nightmare" to defend against by an anonymous Scottish Premiership defender, as he has gone from being touted with big-money moves to playing in a second tier at the age of 27, which should be one of his prime years.

The Gers missed out on millions, albeit with the benefit of hindsight, when they opted to turn down the £16m+ offer from Lille back in the summer of 2020.

Rangers may have thought that they would receive higher bids from the French side or that his value would continue to soar over the subsequent years.

Instead, no transfer away from Ibrox ever materialised and they lost the impressive striker for £0 ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, which they may look back on as a big blunder on their part.