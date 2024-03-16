One Rangers star is reportedly plotting a summer move away from the club, it has been reported, with the belief that he can play at a higher level than the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers on course for Scottish title

Though it has by no means been a vintage season for Philippe Clement and his side, they remain on course to win the Scottish Premiership provided they avoid any major slip ups. As it stands, they hold the slight advantage over major rivals Celtic, and they play host to the Bhoys next month at Ibrox.

Should they prove victorious in that clash, they would be well on course for just their second Scottish Premiership title since 2012.

However, it's not all good news for the Gers, as a Rafa Silva strike ensured that they were dumped out of Europe at the last 16 stage of the Europa League on Thursday. Having held Benfica to a 2-2 draw in Lisbon, they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to ensure that their European journey came to an end for another season.

Worse still, there could be unrest among the camp, with one man reportedly keen on a departure.

Rangers star eyeing higher level

The player in question is none other than shot-stopper Jack Butland. The ex-Crystal Palace man has been born anew at Ibrox after several seasons of inconsistent gametime. Trusted by Clement, he has appeared 29 times for Rangers in the league, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process and ensuring that his side boast the meanest defence in the division.

Jack Butland in the SPL 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals conceded 16 Save % 80% Clean sheets 17 Shots on target faced 70

As per Football Insider's transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke, the goalkeeper is 'plotting' an exit to the Premier League this summer, despite being 'delighted' with his decision to move to Rangers. This is because, at just 31-years-old, he 'feels that he is still at an age where he can impress in the Premier League' and is 'eager to prove himself again in England'.

It had been rumoured that Butland was to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Brazil and Scotland, but the Three Lions boss ultimately opted for Sam Johnstone over the in-form Rangers man.

This could be another factor in his desire to return to the English top flight, with Football Insider adding that 'he feels that a move back to the Premier League could help his chances of a Three Lions call-up'. TNT Sports Pundit Ally McCoist blasted the decision ahead of Rangers' Europa League defeat, admitting he was 'amazed' Southgate had overlooked Butland.

"I'm not in a position to tell Gareth his job, but I’m about to now," he said. "I’m absolutely amazed that he is not in the England squad.

"Jack Butland has been playing on a regular basis up here. And in my opinion, has been playing extremely well. I’ve got to say, I'm very, very surprised, and disappointed for Jack that he's not in the squad coming up for the two games."

It would come as a major blow to Rangers were they to lose their undisputed no.1, especially after such an impressive campaign. However, they would stand to gain significantly, with any move likely to come with a decently-sized transfer fee.

Having signed him on a free transfer 12 months ago, it would represent some healthy profit despite being a loss on the pitch.