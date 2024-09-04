An "incredible" Rangers ace has been withdrawn from international training through injury, suggesting he could be a doubt for the visit of Dundee United later this month.

Rangers stinging after Celtic defeat

It hasn't been a fun few days for anyone of a Gers persuasion, following Sunday's 3-0 defeat away to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. The result has given Philippe Clement's side a huge amount of work to do in the title race, even at this early stage of the season, with a five-point deficit to claw back already.

There is no need for a huge overreaction to the result, especially as Rangers actually started the game well, but there was so much hope for an even stronger title charge this time around, which currently feels unlikely.

That being said, it is still extremely early days and the Scottish giants should only improve as the new signings grow accustomed to one another. There have also been a few injury concerns for Clement to contend with in recent times, with Nicolas Raskin and Ridvan Yilmaz both sidelined currently. Now, a fresh worry has arisen regarding a key Rangers player.

"Incredible" Rangers ace suffers injury blow

According to The Daily Record, Rangers attacker Rabbi Matondo has been withdrawn from international training with Wales, having picked up a hamstring injury against Celtic.

The 23-year-old "missed training for his country ahead of their Nations League clashes with Turkey and Montenegro", with the report adding that he "sat out the Tuesday morning session and it's unclear if he'll be able to play any part in their games". Not only that, but Matondo's involvement in the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United on September 15th is now believed to be "looking tight".

Not having Matondo available for the Dundee United game would be an undoubted blow, considering what an important squad player he has become since arriving from Schalke back in 2022. The Welshman already has two goals and assists apiece to his name in the league this season, coming in only two starts, while Micah Richards lavished him with praise last season, following his stunning strike at home to Celtic.

"I am coming back from London, watching it on SkyGo, and I am thinking, ‘The game is done here’. I was thinking, ‘What are you doing? You are showing him the wrong way’. When he hit it, I just knew it was going in. It was an incredible finish, it really was."

The hope is that Matondo's withdrawal from training is nothing more than precautionary, ensuring that the attacker doesn't aggravate the issue further down the line, and that he will be in the mix to face Dundee United later this month.

The game will feel like a must-win for Clement and his players, and having the 12-cap Wales ace in contention will only aid their chances of sealing three precious points.