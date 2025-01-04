Rangers are thought to have a "very good communicator" on their list to potentially replace Philippe Clement as manager, according to a fresh managerial update.

Clement fighting to keep job at Rangers

Clement has been under constant pressure to keep his job for a while now, with supporters left disgruntled at a lack of positive performances being picked up in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Granted, the Belgian inspired his Rangers side to a thrilling 3-0 win at home to rivals Celtic on Thursday afternoon, easing some of the heat on him, but there is no question that he still needs to do a lot more to fully convince the masses.

Clement's current struggles mean that other managers are naturally being linked with replacing him at Ibrox, with a host of individuals thrown into the mix, including former player Kevin Muscat, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On the plus side for the current Rangers boss, the club's financial situation is arguably making it hard for them to sack him, which could be giving him more time to turn things around than he could have been in a different scenario.

Rangers eyeing 45 y/o to replace Clement

According to Football Insider, Steve Cooper is among the frontrunners to replace Clement as Rangers manager and is keen on the job, with the 45-year-old most recently in charge of Leicester City, prior to his sacking.

He sees the Gers job as an "attractive opportunity despite the off-field issues" happening at the club and is keen on a move, but he isn't the only target. McInnes, Muscat and Russell Martin are also believed to be among the four leading contenders.

Cooper would be an interesting appointment by Rangers, even though some fans may be put off by a failed stint at Leicester - one that saw him last only 14 matches in charge at the King Power Stadium.

The Englishman largely did a superb job in charge of Nottingham Forest, guiding them from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021/22, with Keith Andrews saying of him back in 2021:

"So when you look at what they've done now over the last few weeks and the type of person Steve Cooper is, he strikes me is he's a very good communicator, he's very good one to one with players, even the players who are out of the team, always easy to deal with the players that are not playing when you're winning, it's when you're not winning when the real pressure is on because that's when players seriously go and knock on the door and ask tougher questions."

Steve Cooper's senior managerial career Matches Points per game Leicester City 14 1.07 Nottingham Forest 108 1.44 Swansea City 105 1.61

Cooper also famously won the Under-17 World Cup with England back in 2017, managing a team featuring the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, further outlining his pedigree and his ball-playing style and preferred 4-2-3-1 formation could appeal to Rangers supporters.