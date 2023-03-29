Glasgow Rangers’ transfer business over the previous few years has been sketchy to say the least, especially under former manager Pedro Caixinha, who somehow thought Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera would be players to take the Ibrox side to the next level.

Colossal sums of money have been wasted which could have been invested into other areas, and it wasn’t until Steven Gerrard took over in 2018 that things started to get better.

Indeed, one of his first signings was that of Connor Goldson, a centre-back who joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £3m ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and given his previous experience in the Championship with the south coast side, it was looked upon as a solid investment.

Now into his fifth season at the Light Blues, Goldson’s value has risen since joining in 2018.

How much is Connor Goldson worth now?

Rangers didn’t win a trophy during Gerrard’s first two seasons in charge, however, there was a clear plan as to what he wanted to achieve and by signing the likes of Goldson, Ryan Kent, and Joe Aribo, it wouldn’t be long before success was achieved.

Following 54 and 52 appearances in his first two seasons, Goldson would shine during the 2020/21 campaign as the Gers won their first Premiership title in a decade.

He played in all 38 league matches (56 in total) and received a Sofascore rating of 7.39/10, ranking him as the club’s third-best performer in a truly wonderful campaign. Indeed, it’s no wonder he was described as a “rock” by Sky Sports producer Andrew Dickson.

Goldson managed to chip in with four goals while keeping a staggering 26 clean sheets during those 38 matches. He also won 71% of his total duels, made three clearances per game and 1.3 tackles each match as Rangers conceded just 13 league goals, a British record.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the 2021/2022 season, many of the Ibrox faithful felt he would leave on a free at the end of the campaign, however, he committed for another four years and this was arguably as big as any new signing.

Having joined for just £3m, Goldson is now worth €7m (£6m) and it's evident that the Gers have hit the jackpot with the £37k-per-week titan.

Having just turned 30 at the end of last year, there is still plenty of life left in Goldson, and he could remain a key part of the defence for the foreseeable future.