Glasgow Rangers paid the price for some poor transfer business under Michael Beale as the Englishman was sacked after a woeful 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The defeat proved to be the final straw for the board as they relieved Beale of his duties after only seven Premiership matches, with the Gers losing three times in that spell.

He promised a summer rebuild and that is what the supporters got. However, it wasn’t exactly to their liking.

Rangers summer transfer business

With the likes of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, and Scott Arfield leaving the Light Blues at the end of the 2022/23 season due to their contracts expiring, it was clear Beale needed to act smartly in the transfer window in order to replace them.

Summer arrivals included names such as Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Danilo, and Jack Butland. The latter two have proved their worth throughout the season, yet Dessers and Lammers have been poor so far - the latter pair scoring just seven league goals between them.

These disappointing signings failed to kick Rangers into gear over the first few months of the season, and it has taken Philippe Clement to come in and steady the ship.

Beale’s success in the January transfer window looked as though the club were finally on the right path with regard to building a successful player-trading model, as Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell have both shone for the Gers.

Raskin in particular has seen his market value rise significantly since joining the Glasgow side at the start of the year.

Nico Raskin has been a bargain signing for Rangers

Following a decent start to life at the club, the former QPR manager delved into the transfer market in January in order to improve his squad.

Cantwell and Raskin were his only two signings, but they made all the difference at the heart of the Rangers midfield.

The Belgian cost the Gers just €1.5m (£1.3m) and considering his age combined with potential ability, it looked as though the former Standard Liege starlet could turn into a wonderful investment.

During the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder made 16 appearances in all competitions and began to give the Light Blues that bit of bite into the heart of their midfield that was sorely missing during the first half of the season.

Despite only featuring between February and May, Raskin ranked sixth across the squad for successful dribbles per game (0.9) along with ranking third for tackles per game (1.8) and it proved that he was already beginning to make a positive impact in the team.

Nico Raskin’s statistics at Rangers this season

The Light Blues finished last season without a trophy for the first time since 2020 and, following the mass rebuild that Beale went through, hopes were high that this could be the year in which another Premiership title was secured.

Early optimism soon descended into chaos. Beale failed to motivate his side for a crunch Champions League clash against PSV (eventually losing 5-1 in Eindhoven) while they suffered a woeful 1-0 defeat at home to Celtic, and it was clear the Englishman wasn’t cut out for a role of this calibre.

Raskin initially struggled to get to grips with Beale’s ever-changing system, yet his statistics during the season have suggested that he hasn’t struggled as badly as many have thought.

The Belgian currently ranks seventh in the squad for accurate passes per game (44.1) in the league, while also ranking sixth for successful dribbles per game (0.9), first for tackles per game (2.8) and seventh for interceptions per game (0.9) and he looked like he was beginning to improve under Clement.

Against Hearts in his compatriot’s third game in charge, the youngster had to go off with an injury after taking a shot and he hasn’t been seen since.

Clement provided an update post-match, saying: “I didn’t see him yet so we need to make a proper assessment about that this evening or tomorrow with the doctors in hospital. I hope that it is now too bad because he has been important in the last couple of weeks and is a player with a lot of potential.”

Nico Raskin's domestic statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 42.7 44.1 Key passes per game 0.6 1.1 Big chances created 1 2 Tackles per game 1.8 2.8 Ground duels won per game 3.6 5.4 Stats via Sofascore

The 49-year-old coach was expecting him to return following the latest international break, yet a fresh update was given on his condition and Clement claimed “his injury will take a little bit longer than we hoped” at the start of this month.

Lauded as “different class” by journalist Josh Bunting during pre-season, Raskin’s injury blow has been a major blow for the club, yet during his brief spell in Scotland, his performances so far have seen his market value rise significantly.

Nico Raskin’s market value

Having cost just £1.3m just under a year ago, the former Standard Liege midfielder is now currently valued at €8m (£6.9m) and this is a wonderful increase for a player who hasn’t yet played a full season in Scotland.

His potential will see him continue to improve and Clement will surely be hoping his injury recovery will be heading in the right direction over the next few weeks.

With the January transfer market fast approaching, the former Club Brugge coach will have a few targets in mind as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

With Europa League football secured beyond the festive season, the club now have a chance to win the League Cup for the first time since 2011 this afternoon against Aberdeen.

The onus won't just be on the manager strengthening his squad, but to establish a proper trading model which will see the Ibrox side sign talented youngsters, develop them, and move them on for a profit.

Raskin has the potential to make the Gers an excellent profit over the next few years, especially if he can continue his solid form when he returns from injury.

With his value rising by over £5m in just under 12 months, imagine what it could look like next year at this time?